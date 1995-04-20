Popanda
- Indicators
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a tool designed to generate buy and sell signals based on a combination of a stochastic oscillator and a moving average. Signals are displayed on the chart as arrows: green for buy signals and red for sell signals. It is built to provide a higher number of trading opportunities while considering market conditions.
The indicator processes market data using two components: the stochastic oscillator assesses the current market state, and the moving average (MA) determines the direction of price movement. Signals appear on the chart when specific conditions related to price action and market levels are met. The signal logic is optimized to increase their frequency and align with the trend.
- Entry:
Buy: Open a position when a green arrow appears.
Sell: Open a position when a red arrow appears.
- Exit:
The indicator does not specify exit points. It is recommended to use stop-loss, take-profit, or opposing signals to close positions.
- Frequent signals for active trading.
- Consideration of trend direction for improved reliability.
- Customizable settings for various markets and timeframes.
- StochKPeriod
The period used to calculate the stochastic. A lower value increases the indicator’s sensitivity, while a higher value enhances data smoothing.
- StochDPeriod
The smoothing period for the stochastic. It affects how quickly the indicator reacts to market changes.
- StochSlowing
The slowing factor for the stochastic. A higher value reduces noise but may delay signal generation.
- TrendMAPeriod
The period of the moving average. A longer period is better for identifying stable trends, while a shorter period suits volatile conditions.
- overboughtLevel
A level indicating a potential price decline under certain conditions.
- oversoldLevel
A level indicating a potential price increase under certain conditions.
The indicator is fully compatible with MetaTrader 4. Installation is straightforward: add it to your chart and adjust the settings as needed.