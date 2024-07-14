TPO Profile MT5

TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology.

In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile.

By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level the market traded at for any given time period. The TPO Profile Chart study allows you to clearly see the areas where the market is trading at most of the time.



The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.





Inputs :



On Chart Profile Options

Enable/Disable



Profile Display Mode : Lines/Solid/Gradient/Bars/OutLine



Profile Alignment : Right/Left



Profile Periods : Session/Daily/Weekly/Monthly



Show Time Text : Enable Text of Times



Number of Price Steps : Number of horizontal divisions of profile



VA Percentage : Percentage of Value Area



Number of Profiles (Sessions)



Session Start Time



Session End Time

On Side Profile Options

Enable/Disable



Profile Display Mode : Lines/Solid/Gradient/Bars/OutLine



Profile Alignment : Right/Left



Number of Days : Number of days included in profile calculation



Number of Price Steps : Number of horizontal divisions of profile



VA Percentage : Percentage of Value Area



Profile Size (% of Chart Width)

Visual Settings

On Chart Profile Color



On Chart Profile Back Color (for Gradient)



On Chart Profile Draw VA



On Chart Profile VA Color



On Chart Profile Draw POC



On Chart Profile POC Color



On Chart Profile POC Thickness



On Chart Profile Text Color



On Chart Profile Text Font Size



On Chart Profile Longitudinal Scale (%)



On Side Profile Color



On Side Profile Back Color (for Gradient)



On Side Profile Draw VA



On Side Profile VA Color



On Side Profile Draw POC



On Side Profile POC Color



On Side Profile POC Thickness



Buffers for programmers :

Manual of using buffers.





Tips : You can attach more than one indicator to a chart with different settings in these cases :



If you want multiple sessions on a day,



If you want both right and left on side histograms on a chart,



If you want 2 or more histograms overlapping each other.



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