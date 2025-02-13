TW Scalper Shoot : the best indicator for trend scalper trader



How to be a successful scalper trader in the ever-changing world of Forex?





In this article, I will introduce you to the highly accurate and powerful scalper indicator that can transform your trading!

The TW Scalper Shoot indicator provides you with two types of trading signals using artificial intelligence, advanced trading strategies, and multi-stage filters:





1. Long-term and Safe Signals:

These signals are identified using price action, Fibonacci, support and resistance levels, and moving averages, making them excellent for those seeking reliable trades.





2. Scalp Signals:

In addition to the above, these signals utilize a proprietary formula and AI noise reduction technology, making them exceptional for professional scalpers looking for quick profits.











Visit "TW Scalper Shoot" today and enhance your trading potential!







Strategy Introduction:





The TW Scalper Shoot strategy is the result of years of trading experience in the Forex market, now available to you through the use of artificial intelligence in analysis and the evolution of past products.











This strategy employs the following methods:









1. Price Action (Smart Money Regulations)





2. Fibonacci Levels





3. Support and Resistance Levels





4. Moving Averages





5. Proprietary Indicator Formula





6. AI Noise Reduction Methods





7. Trade Wizards Custom Indicator









Note: Due to the composite nature of this strategy, we have refrained from providing moving averages and other indicators used in the chart, and only the TW Scalper Shoot indicator is presented for trend determination and scalper trader entry point identification.









Best Scalper Indicator:



Specifications of TW Scalper Shoot:





1. No Signal Color Change: Signals, SL, and TP do not change at all and have high accuracy.





2. Accurate Detection of Changing Trends: Changing trends are identified with high accuracy using a two-stage filter.





3. Visual and Audio Alerts: Alerts are displayed as flashes on the chart and price numbers for entry, TPs, and SLs in the window next to the chart.





4. Provision of 3 Profit Target Areas: Three profit target areas are provided for risk management and profit preservation.





5. Safe SL Points: SL is provided in a safe location to protect your capital.





6. Ability to Turn Off Signals: You can turn off signals if needed.





7. Use of Volume Indicator: The volume indicator is used to detect trend strength.





8. Display of Suitable Levels for Moving SL: Suitable levels for trailing SL in long-term trends are displayed.





9. Table Next to Chart: In the table next to the chart, signals and past target calculations are provided (testable in tester).





10. Usable in Gold and Currencies: This product is usable in gold and effective across all currencies.





11. Specialized Signals for Scalpers: Signals with multi-stage filtering aligned with trends are specifically displayed for professional scalpers.







How to Work with TW Scalper Shoot:



Input Settings:



In the input settings, the most important parts are period and power:





• Period: This number causes a series of changes in the moving average origin and the main indicator affecting results.





• Power: This number influences the coefficients related to AI control methods and affects the analysis of past patterns and signal noise detection capability.





Shift: This can be adjusted to distance the This can be adjusted to distance the TW Scalper Shoot indicator from the chart and prevent clutter.





• Ratio: This coefficient adjusts the strength levels of support and resistance.





• Other Options: You can turn off signals and use the indicator for personal analysis.





Note: When a signal is issued, it gives you an alert/sound (with the option to turn it off).









Panel Next to Chart:





In this product, a panel has been designed that:





• The first window shows the current signal specifications.





• The second window displays the targets achieved since the indicator was launched and the profit/loss of past positions. • The third window shows the overall results obtained.



Note: You can minimize it with the arrow at the top of the panel. Note: Using this panel, you can test the strategy on any timeframe and desired settings on the tester, allowing you to test results before use or purchase.

First Window: This strategy accurately determines the entry point and shows the following in the panel next to the chart and on the chart at the moment of signal announcement: Input Price

Position Type

TP Targets

Stop Loss Stop Amount and TP Points (for risk management and entry decision-making)

Note: After a signal is announced, none of the items change (you can measure its accuracy in the strategy tester).

Second Window:

In this window, the number and total points achieved for each target and stop loss are shown, categorized by buy and sell, indicating the strength of the targets and their achievement levels. The holding section displays the number and points of signals that have long swings and move beyond TP4, which can be detected if using the trailing stop method.

Note 1: In the calculations for this section, if a position hits its next target, it is removed from the previous target and added to the next target. Therefore, duplicate numbers are not considered in any target, and each position is calculated either in one of the TPs or stops to ensure real and reliable results. Note 2: After every SL and TPs, it colors the achieved items and removes unachieved targets at the time of a new signal (to prevent cluttering the chart).

Third Window: This window is for viewing results and summaries, which includes four parts:

• Wins to Losses: The ratio of winning positions to losing positions. • Win Rate: The percentage of winning positions out of the total. • Total Pips of Winning Positions. • Points Minus Stops: The difference between achieved target pips minus stopped positions. Note: The primary use of this section is for users testing TW Scalper Shoot in the tester to get an overview of the strategy's strength.







Events on the Chart: Indicator:

The TW Scalper Shoot indicator consists of several sections. A positive slope indicates an upward trend, while a negative slope indicates a downward trend. When a trend changes, the length of the slopes decreases or reverses. Color changes indicate areas where the trend has completely reversed and may signal the start of a new trend. The change from faint to bold color indicates signals for scalper traders. In these areas, white arrows are issued in the direction of the trend.

Other Elements: • Red and Blue Arrows: Indicate the signal candle. • Blue or Red Price Flag on the Candle: Indicates the entry price. • Yellow Box: Indicates that the peak price has been achieved. • Salmon Color Price Flag: Indicates that the SL has been achieved. • Gray Box: Indicates that TP and SL have not yet occurred. • Dashed Lines: Connect each position's SL and TP to the entry point. • White Arrows: Indicate short trends in the direction of the main trend for scalpers.



Risk Management:

You can select your entry volume using the indicator on the chart and manage your risk accordingly. Conduct scalp trades with small volumes and short TPs. Note: Do not enter if your stop loss amount exceeds your capital risk tolerance. Try to follow a single and regular capital management method and take profits at appropriate times (TP 1 or 2) for better results than those from the tester, enjoying capital growth.

Note: Try to use M30 and H1 time frames as much as possible; however, this strategy is used for scalping methods in M5 time frames.

Suggested Settings: Start with default settings that result from our experience and have successful outcomes. You can see examples of these tests in the video below. You can adjust this product according to your needs.

Other Methods:

You can utilize signals from this product for Martingale and trailing stop methods based on your ability.

Recommendations:

Use time frames according to your risk management and capital amount. Use ECN and ECN_pro accounts or other accounts with low spreads. Choose your desired currency based on familiarity, previous back tests, currency volatility, and your capital. Test in the tester before purchasing.

End: This strategy includes several additional stages that can provide stronger and more signals in future updates that are currently being designed and will not include discounts in the future. If you are satisfied with the tests, purchase now.



Please share any suggestions or issues you have with us in chat.

The Trade Wizard team wishes you success and wealth in peace.







