Tick Chart Generator MT5

1

EA create custom Tick bar charts and provide real-time updates for MT5. This is an MT4 "offline" chart equivalent which is very simple to use. Generated Tick bar Chart compatible to MT5 indicator or template and perform your technical analysis with Multi timeframe analysis.

The generator uses tick data to plot the historical tick chart for a particular setting and live ticks for plotting live charts. This method of calculation gives very accurate charts as no approximation is used.

This EA create custom Tick bar, so Demo version may not work with back testing.

The settings include

  • Bar size - Desired number of ticks needed for a new bar to form.
  • Show history for number of days (0 to...)
  • Override default custom chart name with (chart name)


NOTE: Custom symbols on MT5 are not directly tradable. This is by Metatrader5 design. If you want to place trades directly on the custom symbol generated by this product, you will either need a trade panel that offers this functionality or you will need to place trades on the tradable symbol that is used to create the custom chart.

Free Tick Chart monitor can be downloaded from : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79764


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Tick Chart Monitor MT5
Sumit Dubey
5 (2)
Utilities
Tick Chart Monitor with countdown tick volume and easy to change tick size without going back to main chart. This work with Tick Chart Generator , which are available for download from the MQL5 Market: Tick chart generator:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79763 NOTE: Custom symbols on MT5 are not directly tradable. This is by Metatrader5 design. If you want to place trades directly on the custom symbol generated by this product, you will either need a trade panel that offers this functi
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PortfolioEA MT5
Sumit Dubey
Experts
PortfolioEA MT5 Multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor combining scalping and swing approaches across XAUUSD, NAS100, and GBPJPY. === Introductory Pricing === The initial price is   $99  for the first 5 buyers . The price may increase in the future !  === Overview === PortfolioEA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed to diversify trading across multiple instruments and timeframes. The EA integrates four independent strategy modules, each targeting specific market conditions and curr
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CarlTorode
47
CarlTorode 2024.05.06 16:25 
 

SCAM warning: The Author is clearly a con artist ... please feel free to have a look at the comments tab for evidence behind my poor rating including screenshots.

abhart76
30
abhart76 2022.09.21 16:06 
 

complete garbage ......... no support or response from author.

Sumit Dubey
1768
Reply from developer Sumit Dubey 2022.09.23 21:33
Hi , not received any msg. kindly explain your issue with this EA.
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