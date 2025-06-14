Gann Price Level MT5

  • Indicators
  • Kirill Borovskii
    Kirill Borovskii

    Kirill Borovskii

    3.2 (4)
    My name is Kyril Borovsky and I provide professional services to teach methods of W.D.Ganna and give expert advice on trading in the forex market, which allow clients to achieve the planned financial goals. I also offer software based on years of experience and knowledge of the methods of the
    18 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 14 June 2025
  • Activations: 5
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80%. The indicator also has a signal in the form of an arrow to enter the market.


The indicator is intended for manual trading. To do this, click the NEW button. A triangle will appear. It needs to be placed at three points according to the Low-Hight-Low or Hight-Low-Hight model. Once you set the triangle, you immediately get target levels. Pressing the NEW button again will call up another triangle, which you can also place on the area of ​​the chart that interests you. The number of triangles is not limited. The DEL button deletes the manually selected triangle you need. First, select the triangle by double-clicking on it and pressing DEL. Only this triangle will be deleted. The DELS button will delete all triangles ever constructed. Switching the timeframe does not affect the construction in any way.

Important note: Due to the limitation of the strategy tester in the MT5 terminal, in which objects cannot be moved, this indicator cannot be tested in the strategy tester. To test this indicator, use the MT4 version. There are no such restrictions.

Version MT4


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FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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