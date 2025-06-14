Gann Price Level MT5
- Indicators
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Kirill BorovskiiMy name is Kyril Borovsky and I provide professional services to teach methods of W.D.Ganna and give expert advice on trading in the forex market, which allow clients to achieve the planned financial goals. I also offer software based on years of experience and knowledge of the methods of the
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 June 2025
- Activations: 5
The indicator is intended for manual trading. To do this, click the NEW button. A triangle will appear. It needs to be placed at three points according to the Low-Hight-Low or Hight-Low-Hight model. Once you set the triangle, you immediately get target levels. Pressing the NEW button again will call up another triangle, which you can also place on the area of the chart that interests you. The number of triangles is not limited. The DEL button deletes the manually selected triangle you need. First, select the triangle by double-clicking on it and pressing DEL. Only this triangle will be deleted. The DELS button will delete all triangles ever constructed. Switching the timeframe does not affect the construction in any way.
Important note: Due to the limitation of the strategy tester in the MT5 terminal, in which objects cannot be moved, this indicator cannot be tested in the strategy tester. To test this indicator, use the MT4 version. There are no such restrictions.