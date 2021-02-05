Balance Aggression
- Indicators
-
Edson Cavalca JuniorSystems developer for over 30 years. Currently developing financial products for the Metatrader platform.
Site:
https://tinosangue.com.br
Youtube: Aprender a Investir
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 5 February 2021
- Activations: 10
The indicator measures the balance of aggression.
The formula is as follows:
Aggression = Purchase Volume - Sales Volume.
Note: It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS values. It does not work in Forex.
Parameters:
- Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation;
- Volume Divider e;
- Enables calculation of the current candle;
- Line style and;
- Size;
- Line style and;
- Size;
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Edson Cavalca Junior
Systems Analyst