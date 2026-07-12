SMC OrderFlow SZSC Pro

SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro

Let’s be upfront: no single indicator can guarantee profitability on its own. Trading results depend on the trader's judgment, risk management, market conditions, and execution discipline.





The SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro is neither an "automated money-making" tool nor a simple signal system that merely displays arrows. Instead, it is designed to help traders gain a clearer understanding of market structure, order flow zones, and the relationships between "Chan Theory" (缠论) strokes and segments.





This indicator combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Chan Theory structural analysis on a single chart, allowing you to observe forming price structures, key zones, and the context behind potential signals. While you still make the final trading decisions, you no longer need to piece together judgments from multiple disparate indicators.

The SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro is suitable for day traders focusing on assets such as Gold, Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies, as well as users who wish to monitor structural changes across timeframes like M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1.

Core Features





1. Market Structure Identification





The indicator automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character), helping you track the transition of price structure from continuation to reversal. It monitors key swing highs and lows, marking structural breakouts and shifts directly on the chart.

2. Order Block and FVG Zones

It identifies Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), updating their display based on price interaction (touch/fill) and lifecycle status. This allows you to intuitively see which potential reaction zones the price is approaching.

3. Chan Theory Support (Strokes, Centers, and Buy/Sell Points)

The indicator integrates Chan Theory structures—including strokes, central zones, and buy/sell point (BSP) identification—helping traders analyze the internal structure of price movements rather than relying solely on individual candlestick signals.

4. ZigZag Plotting and Structural Filtering

By connecting swing points and applying structural filtering, the indicator reveals the underlying price skeleton and reduces chart noise, helping you determine whether the current trend is in an impulse, retracement, or reversal phase.

5. Signal Levels and EA Integration Buffers

Version 1.79 Pro adds signal level and signal type buffers designed for Expert Advisor (EA) reading, making it easy for trading strategies or dashboards to retrieve structured signal data via `iCustom()`. The display separates filtering from data export, making it suitable for further expansion into semi-automated or fully automated trading systems.

6. MA21 Filtering and Trend Assistance

The indicator supports MA21 trend filtering to help determine if the price is moving with the trend, thereby reducing interference from counter-trend signals.

7. Global Variables Data Export

The indicator can export specific structural data to global variables, allowing sub-chart indicators, dashboards, or Expert Advisors (EAs) to access current structural information.

Target Audience

Traders learning SMC, Order Flow, BOS, CHoCH, OB, and FVG concepts.

Intermediate traders who understand market structure but want tools to improve identification efficiency.

Day traders focusing on Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs, indices, or cryptocurrencies.

Developer-minded traders who need to integrate indicator signals into EAs, dashboards, or decision-support systems.

Users who prefer a unified structural view of price action rather than stacking numerous independent indicators.

Recommended Usage

Use M5, M15, or H1 charts to observe the primary market structure.

First, check BOS/CHoCH to determine the current structural direction.

Then, observe whether OBs, FVGs, pivots, and Chan Theory "strokes/segments" align with the structural direction.

If the price enters a key zone, wait for your specific entry confirmation—such as momentum candles, engulfing patterns, retest confirmations, or other personal trading rules.

Set stop-loss and profit targets based on recent structural points, zone boundaries, and personal risk management rules.

Do not rely solely on any single arrow or signal for trading decisions.

Important Note

This indicator is intended for market structure analysis and trading assistance only; it does not constitute investment advice or guarantee specific trading results. Please fully familiarize yourself with the parameters, display logic, and signal meanings using demo accounts and strategy testing before applying it to live trading.