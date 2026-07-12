SMC OrderFlow SZSC Pro

SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro
Let’s be upfront: no single indicator can guarantee profitability on its own. Trading results depend on the trader's judgment, risk management, market conditions, and execution discipline.

The SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro is neither an "automated money-making" tool nor a simple signal system that merely displays arrows. Instead, it is designed to help traders gain a clearer understanding of market structure, order flow zones, and the relationships between "Chan Theory" (缠论) strokes and segments.

This indicator combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with Chan Theory structural analysis on a single chart, allowing you to observe forming price structures, key zones, and the context behind potential signals. While you still make the final trading decisions, you no longer need to piece together judgments from multiple disparate indicators.
The SMC OrderFlow Indicator v1.79 Pro is suitable for day traders focusing on assets such as Gold, Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies, as well as users who wish to monitor structural changes across timeframes like M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1.
Core Features

1. Market Structure Identification

The indicator automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character), helping you track the transition of price structure from continuation to reversal. It monitors key swing highs and lows, marking structural breakouts and shifts directly on the chart.
2. Order Block and FVG Zones
It identifies Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), updating their display based on price interaction (touch/fill) and lifecycle status. This allows you to intuitively see which potential reaction zones the price is approaching.
3. Chan Theory Support (Strokes, Centers, and Buy/Sell Points)
The indicator integrates Chan Theory structures—including strokes, central zones, and buy/sell point (BSP) identification—helping traders analyze the internal structure of price movements rather than relying solely on individual candlestick signals.
4. ZigZag Plotting and Structural Filtering
By connecting swing points and applying structural filtering, the indicator reveals the underlying price skeleton and reduces chart noise, helping you determine whether the current trend is in an impulse, retracement, or reversal phase.
5. Signal Levels and EA Integration Buffers
Version 1.79 Pro adds signal level and signal type buffers designed for Expert Advisor (EA) reading, making it easy for trading strategies or dashboards to retrieve structured signal data via `iCustom()`. The display separates filtering from data export, making it suitable for further expansion into semi-automated or fully automated trading systems.
6. MA21 Filtering and Trend Assistance
The indicator supports MA21 trend filtering to help determine if the price is moving with the trend, thereby reducing interference from counter-trend signals.
7. Global Variables Data Export
The indicator can export specific structural data to global variables, allowing sub-chart indicators, dashboards, or Expert Advisors (EAs) to access current structural information.
Target Audience
Traders learning SMC, Order Flow, BOS, CHoCH, OB, and FVG concepts.
Intermediate traders who understand market structure but want tools to improve identification efficiency.
Day traders focusing on Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs, indices, or cryptocurrencies.
Developer-minded traders who need to integrate indicator signals into EAs, dashboards, or decision-support systems.
Users who prefer a unified structural view of price action rather than stacking numerous independent indicators.
Recommended Usage
Use M5, M15, or H1 charts to observe the primary market structure.
First, check BOS/CHoCH to determine the current structural direction.
Then, observe whether OBs, FVGs, pivots, and Chan Theory "strokes/segments" align with the structural direction.
If the price enters a key zone, wait for your specific entry confirmation—such as momentum candles, engulfing patterns, retest confirmations, or other personal trading rules.
Set stop-loss and profit targets based on recent structural points, zone boundaries, and personal risk management rules.
Do not rely solely on any single arrow or signal for trading decisions.
Important Note
This indicator is intended for market structure analysis and trading assistance only; it does not constitute investment advice or guarantee specific trading results. Please fully familiarize yourself with the parameters, display logic, and signal meanings using demo accounts and strategy testing before applying it to live trading.
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BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Indicators
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
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