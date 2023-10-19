RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution

RAD CRITICAL LEVES

RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones.

Natural support and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards.

By using this information, traders can identify very sensitive areas where there is a high probability that the price will reverse its direction or support itself to continue in line with the original trend.

These levels or zones are known as “CRITICAL LEVELS”.

----

TRADING BENEFITS

§  Does not require experience for its use or interpretation.

§  It identifies natural support or resistance zones in the market.

§  Identifies areas where demand or supply is generated.

§  There is a high probability that the price will rebound significantly from these zones.

§  In the event that the price exceeds the identified area, the price will surely extend to the next accumulation or distribution zone.

§  Works on any asset and o any time frame.



Recommended products
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
Indicators
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Volume equilibrium is an indicator that shows lines where the bullish volume equals the bearish volume. It can calculate this for each day, week, month, and year. When the market is above the line, it means we are in bulls volume territory, so the market is bullish. When the market is below the line, it means we are in bears volume territory, so the market is bearish. The indicator uses the 'Meravith' indicator algorithm to calculate the lines. The volume levels are calculated very precisely. Th
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
4 (1)
Indicators
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
FREE
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Forex Volume MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Forex Volume shows the buying and selling volume of a currency pair in the form of a colored histogram. The volume is made of buying and selling transactions in an asset. In FX market: If the buying volume gets bigger than the selling volume, the price of a currency pair would go up. If the selling volume gets bigger than the buying volume, the price of a currency pair would go down. Features Avoid the bad trades by confirming them using the tick volume data. It helps you to stay on the side
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicators
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Indicators
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (9)
Indicators
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Trigger Cash
Felipe Correa Carneiro
Indicators
Triggers are business rules that you define for immediate execution after tickets are created or updated. For example, a trigger can be used to notify the customer when a ticket has been opened. The other can be created to notify the customer when the ticket is resolved. This program indicates to the user when a trend reversal trigger is triggered. This program gave me a lot of comfort in my trades on the mini index. Take the free back-test !! Thanks in advance for your attention!
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator Kangaroo Tail Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money . Tradin
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RESULT for MT5 The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator is part of the Package Indicators group (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 helps you in reading price and volume. Its reading consists of assisting in the identification of effort x result in waves created by the graph. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 when the box is green means that the volume is in favor of the demand and when the box is red volume is in favor of s
Mr Big MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator shows and highlights the chart candles, which are formed as a result of large players entering the market in large volumes. Such candles can also be formed after achieving a certainty on the market, when most of the participants hold positions in the same direction. The movement is likely to continue in that direction after such candles. The indicator highlights the significant candles from the existing ones on the chart; The indicator allows identifying the trends based on candles
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Indicators
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT Liquidity Sweep Filter identifies and highlights critical liquidity sweep zones. It combines these zones with clear price-action rejections and an adaptive trend filter to generate precise buy and sell signals aligned with the market trend. It differentiates between major and minor liquidity sweep zones, marking major areas with big arrows and minor ones with smaller arrows for easy identification. Big Arrows: Indicate strong reversal signals originating from major liquidity sweep zones.
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Reverso 1
Armand Gonto
Indicators
Reverso 1.0 est un Indicateur Technique basé sur la tendance. Cet Indicateur intègre une formule exceptionnelle qui permet de décider au croisement du signal et du prix de clôture d'entrer dans le marché. Le timeframe indiqué est compris entre 2H et 1D. Les symboles que je conseille sont les suivants: BTCUSD-ETHUSD XAUGBP-XAUEUR-XAUAUD-XAGEUR-XAUUSD NZDJPY-GBPUSD-EURJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY-CHFJPY-CADJPY-AUDJPY
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Convergence Divergence Indicator
Samran Aslam
Indicators
Divergence Detection: The indicator is designed to identify divergences between the price movement and the Stochastics oscillator. This can help traders spot potential trend reversals or trend continuation opportunities. Early Warning System: By capturing divergences, the Stochastics Divergence Indicator can provide an early warning of possible market turning points. This allows traders to take timely action and make informed decisions. Versatility: The indicator can be applied to various finan
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
Buyers of this product also purchase
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FXLAND smart reversal indicator
afshin dehghanpour
Indicators
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potenti
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicators
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicators
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Super Suavizador
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5 que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS que son alineadas y procesadas según Fibonacci luego el promedio es suavizado"  Se ingresa un número de 2 a N que multiplica los EMA-Fibonacci y por consiguiente aumenta los fibonacci, resultando un promedio.   Se ingresa un número que suaviza los EMA-Fibonacci. Considerando los números 1/1 seria la suavización minima. Considerando los números 3/5 seria la suavización media. Considerando los números 10/30 seria la suavización alta.....etc
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Indicators
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review