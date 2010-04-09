EA Gold Bot for MT5

EA Gold Bot - The Best Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MT5

✨ Take your trading to the next level with EA Gold Bot! ✨

EA Gold Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Based on a sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithm, this EA combines advanced technical analysis, pattern recognition, and dynamic risk management to ensure optimized and protected trades. It has demonstrated incredible accuracy and consistent performance over time, with live trading tests since 2020 and backtests with 99% historical quality from 2012 to 2025.

🔄 Live Performance & Backtest

  • Tested in real market conditions since 2020 with verifiable and consistent results.

  • Ultra-precise backtest from 2012 to 2025, turning an initial capital of $100 into $12.3 million.

  • Timeframe: 15 minutes (M15) for fast and efficient trades.

  • Advanced volatility management, adapting to market conditions to protect capital.

  • No use of Grid or Martingale, ensuring maximum security and capital protection.

  • High percentage of winning trades (over 80%), with Take Profit and Stop Loss calculated based on market conditions.

  • Low Drawdown, ensuring a solid and long-lasting strategy.

🌟 Why Choose EA Gold Bot?

  • NO Grid, NO Basket ❌

  • Professional risk management with trailing stop and break-even ✅

  • High percentage of winning trades thanks to AI algorithms ✅

  • Dynamic Take Profit & Stop Loss to maximize profits ✅

  • User-Friendly, easy to install and configure without advanced programming knowledge.

  • Compatible with any MT5 broker and optimized for low spreads.

  • Optimized for XAUUSD with specific parameters to minimize risk.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis to ensure better entry and exit timing.

🔍 What’s Included in the Package?

  • EA Gold Bot for MT5 with regular updates.

  • Free AI Indicator for greater trading accuracy.

  • Detailed guide with step-by-step installation and optimal configuration instructions.

  • Dedicated technical support with 24/7 assistance.

  • Integrated strategies to maximize profitability in any market condition.

🚀 Transform Your Trading Experience with EA Gold Bot! Don’t miss this opportunity to own one of the most advanced Expert Advisors on the market for gold trading. Rely on the power of artificial intelligence and improve your trading results with an optimized and real-market-tested EA.

DISCLAIMER: Trading in the forex market carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future profits. Ensure you fully understand the risks before using EA Gold Bot. The author assumes no responsibility for any losses resulting from the use of this Expert Advisor.


