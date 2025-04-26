Scalper EA m1 mt5

🔥Scalper EA M1 – Scalping Expert Advisor for M1🔥

Scalper EA M1 is a scalping expert advisor designed to profit from quick price fluctuations on the M1 timeframe.

📌 Recommendations for Use

Broker: Choose a broker with fast order execution – crucial for scalping.
Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before live trading.
VPS: For maximum efficiency, use a VPS with low latency to the broker’s server to minimize execution delays.
Timeframe: M1.
Optimal Conditions: Use currency pairs with low spread and commission.

💰 Recommended Account Types and Minimum Deposit

Best Account Types: ECN, Raw Spread, STP – accounts with low spreads and fast execution.
🚫 Cent accounts are NOT suitable due to high spreads and slow execution.
💵 Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100+ (or equivalent) with a minimum lot size of 0.01.

⚙️ EA Parameters

🔹 Lot_Type – Lot type ( Fixed_lot – fixed, Auto_lot – automatic).
🔹 Lot_Risk – Risk percentage for auto lot calculation.
🔹 FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size.
🔹 MinLots / MaxLots – Minimum and maximum lot sizes.
🔹 Slippage – Maximum slippage in points.
🔹 AddPriceGap – Additional price gap.
🔹 MinimumUseStopLevel – Minimum stop-loss distance.
🔹 MaxSpread – Maximum spread for trade execution.
🔹 StopLoss / TakeProfit – Stop-loss and take-profit levels in points.
🔹 EnvelopesPeriod – Indicator period.
🔹 EnvelopesDeviation – Indicator deviation.
🔹 UseVolatilityPercentage – Use volatility percentage.
🔹 VolatilityLimit – Maximum volatility level.
🔹 VolatilityMultiplier – Volatility multiplier.
🔹 VolatilityPercentageLimit – Volatility limit percentage.

📊 Additional Features

Profit display directly on the chart.
Live spread tracking on the screen.

📂 Resources

📌 Currency pair sets and optimization sets: DownloadNcQ
📌 MT4 Version: Visit MQL5

🚀 Use with caution and test before live trading! 🚀

My broker: rbfxdirect.com · Account type: Prime


