Scalper EA m1 mt5
- Experts
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 26 April 2025
- Activations: 5
🔥Scalper EA M1 – Scalping Expert Advisor for M1🔥
Scalper EA M1 is a scalping expert advisor designed to profit from quick price fluctuations on the M1 timeframe.
📌 Recommendations for Use
✅ Broker: Choose a broker with fast order execution – crucial for scalping.
✅ Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before live trading.
✅ VPS: For maximum efficiency, use a VPS with low latency to the broker’s server to minimize execution delays.
✅ Timeframe: M1.
✅ Optimal Conditions: Use currency pairs with low spread and commission.
💰 Recommended Account Types and Minimum Deposit
✅ Best Account Types: ECN, Raw Spread, STP – accounts with low spreads and fast execution.
🚫 Cent accounts are NOT suitable due to high spreads and slow execution.
💵 Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100+ (or equivalent) with a minimum lot size of 0.01.
⚙️ EA Parameters
🔹 Lot_Type – Lot type ( Fixed_lot – fixed, Auto_lot – automatic).
🔹 Lot_Risk – Risk percentage for auto lot calculation.
🔹 FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size.
🔹 MinLots / MaxLots – Minimum and maximum lot sizes.
🔹 Slippage – Maximum slippage in points.
🔹 AddPriceGap – Additional price gap.
🔹 MinimumUseStopLevel – Minimum stop-loss distance.
🔹 MaxSpread – Maximum spread for trade execution.
🔹 StopLoss / TakeProfit – Stop-loss and take-profit levels in points.
🔹 EnvelopesPeriod – Indicator period.
🔹 EnvelopesDeviation – Indicator deviation.
🔹 UseVolatilityPercentage – Use volatility percentage.
🔹 VolatilityLimit – Maximum volatility level.
🔹 VolatilityMultiplier – Volatility multiplier.
🔹 VolatilityPercentageLimit – Volatility limit percentage.
📊 Additional Features
✅ Profit display directly on the chart.
✅ Live spread tracking on the screen.
📂 Resources
📌 Currency pair sets and optimization sets: DownloadNcQ
📌 MT4 Version: Visit MQL5
🚀 Use with caution and test before live trading! 🚀My broker: rbfxdirect.com · Account type: Prime