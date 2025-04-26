Scalper EA m1 mt5

🔥Scalper EA M1 – Scalping Expert Advisor for M1🔥

Scalper EA M1 is a scalping expert advisor designed to profit from quick price fluctuations on the M1 timeframe.

📌 Recommendations for Use

✅ Broker: Choose a broker with fast order execution – crucial for scalping.

✅ Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before live trading.

✅ VPS: For maximum efficiency, use a VPS with low latency to the broker’s server to minimize execution delays.

✅ Timeframe: M1.

✅ Optimal Conditions: Use currency pairs with low spread and commission.

💰 Recommended Account Types and Minimum Deposit

✅ Best Account Types: ECN, Raw Spread, STP – accounts with low spreads and fast execution.

🚫 Cent accounts are NOT suitable due to high spreads and slow execution.

💵 Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100+ (or equivalent) with a minimum lot size of 0.01.

⚙️ EA Parameters

🔹 Lot_Type – Lot type ( Fixed_lot – fixed, Auto_lot – automatic).

🔹 Lot_Risk – Risk percentage for auto lot calculation.

🔹 FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size.

🔹 MinLots / MaxLots – Minimum and maximum lot sizes.

🔹 Slippage – Maximum slippage in points.

🔹 AddPriceGap – Additional price gap.

🔹 MinimumUseStopLevel – Minimum stop-loss distance.

🔹 MaxSpread – Maximum spread for trade execution.

🔹 StopLoss / TakeProfit – Stop-loss and take-profit levels in points.

🔹 EnvelopesPeriod – Indicator period.

🔹 EnvelopesDeviation – Indicator deviation.

🔹 UseVolatilityPercentage – Use volatility percentage.

🔹 VolatilityLimit – Maximum volatility level.

🔹 VolatilityMultiplier – Volatility multiplier.

🔹 VolatilityPercentageLimit – Volatility limit percentage.

📊 Additional Features

✅ Profit display directly on the chart.

✅ Live spread tracking on the screen.

📂 Resources

🚀 Use with caution and test before live trading! 🚀

