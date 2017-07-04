BinaryAIMBOT

The indicator is designed for binary options. It produces a sound alert, after which you should instantly enter the market. The indicator operates based on signals form RSI and CCI, as well as support and resistance levels. When the chart is in overbought and oversold zones, the indicator finds a level in this zone and notifies you using a sound and a message.


Indicator Parameters

  • dist - the number of points to generate a signal. Suitable values ​​are from 21 to 50.
  • Filtr_SMA - the filter, used for trend following trading. A signal will only be generated after the intersection of Moving Averages.
  • MA_fast - the fast moving average.
  • MA_slow - the slow moving average.
  • Filtr_RSI - the filter determines overbought and oversold zones.
  • RSI_period - RSI period, recommended values are 5-14.
  • RSI_HigLevel - the values of overbought zones. Recommended values are from 70 to 85.
  • RSI_lowLevel - the values of oversold zones. Recommended values are from 30 to 15.
  • Filtr_RSI - the filter determines overbought and oversold zones.
  • Filtr_ССI - the filter determines overbought and oversold zones.
  • CCI_period - CCI period, recommended 3-8
  • CCI_HigLevel - the values of overbought zones. Recommended values are from 100 to 250.
  • ССI_lowLevel - the values of oversold zones. Recommended values are from -100 to -250.
  • Sound alert - enable/disable sound notification.
  • Signals - enable/disable signals.
  • alertEmail - enable/disable notification by email.
Recommended products
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicators
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Title: Unveiling the Non-Repainting XY Trend Indicator: Your Ultimate Guide to Forex and Binary Options Success In the dynamic world of Forex and binary options trading, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders are constantly on the lookout for tools that can provide them with a competitive edge, and one such powerful tool that has been making waves in the trading community is the "Non-Repainting XY Trend" indicator. The Non-Repainting XY Trend indicator is a revolutionary trading to
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicators
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
BinaryLuckMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicators
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Binary Options Momentum Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Dependence mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Dependence arrow indicator for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additional indicators to check them. Works only on opening prices. Therefore, reliable and without redrawing. Often signals that went in the wrong direction are canceled out on the next signal. Unfortunately, most popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's con
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Keep It Short Simple
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
DOWNLOAD the set file for H1 or D1 time frame. Get the Set files other customers you can find in the file bank folder in the Private Customers Chat This expert advisor is designed specifically for trading on EUR/USD and grid strategy. The mathematical grid strategy allows you to optimize trading by opening a new orders to average profits so that a series of orders is closed consistently with a profit. The EA has a mobile trading panel for managing auto-trading functions and the ability to open
FREE
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
Indicators
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
Anirut Mankong
Indicators
5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Binary Options Block Breaker
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicators
A binary options styled indicator to trade fair value gaps and line breaks. Its robust nature makes it standout from other binary options indicators.   With the right setup strategy, which I will provide after purchase, you will enjoy smooth operations of the indicator. BinaryBlockBreaker is coded with third-party applications such as  http://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=1341  Please signup and download the needed software to provide smooth user experience. 
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary HMA Levels indicator for MT4 is designed specifically for binary options, but it is also excellent for Forex trading. It works based on levels, providing signals in the form of arrows before the current candle closes, confirming a price bounce from a key level. To ensure the indicator functions correctly, you need to download and install the "MQL5" folder in your terminal directory. You can download the folder via this link:  https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A The indicator is un
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
More from author
Order blocks Mtf
Artur Karian
Indicators
Индикатор Order blocks Mtf строит уровни на основе smart mony(умные деньги) Строит уровни как сразу получил излом тренда,  индикатор очень удобен и практичен для использование на форекс и на бинарных опционов В него в шита система поиска сигналов на касании старших уровней  таким же уровней излома тренда и ретеста к среднему значению  При касании уровня очень хорошо отрабатывает на бинарных опционах, 
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review