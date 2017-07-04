BinaryAIMBOT
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is designed for binary options. It produces a sound alert, after which you should instantly enter the market. The indicator operates based on signals form RSI and CCI, as well as support and resistance levels. When the chart is in overbought and oversold zones, the indicator finds a level in this zone and notifies you using a sound and a message.
Indicator Parameters
- dist - the number of points to generate a signal. Suitable values are from 21 to 50.
- Filtr_SMA - the filter, used for trend following trading. A signal will only be generated after the intersection of Moving Averages.
- MA_fast - the fast moving average.
- MA_slow - the slow moving average.
- Filtr_RSI - the filter determines overbought and oversold zones.
- RSI_period - RSI period, recommended values are 5-14.
- RSI_HigLevel - the values of overbought zones. Recommended values are from 70 to 85.
- RSI_lowLevel - the values of oversold zones. Recommended values are from 30 to 15.
- Filtr_RSI - the filter determines overbought and oversold zones.
- Filtr_ССI - the filter determines overbought and oversold zones.
- CCI_period - CCI period, recommended 3-8
- CCI_HigLevel - the values of overbought zones. Recommended values are from 100 to 250.
- ССI_lowLevel - the values of oversold zones. Recommended values are from -100 to -250.
- Sound alert - enable/disable sound notification.
- Signals - enable/disable signals.
- alertEmail - enable/disable notification by email.