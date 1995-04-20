Scalping Channel Pro mr
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel Pro" for MT4.
- Scalping Channel Pro has ATR-based volatility borders.
- Great to use for scalping trading:
- Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line.
- Consider Bullish entries when blue steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures).
- Consider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures).
- Indicator has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.