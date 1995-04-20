Scalping Channel Pro mr

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel Pro" for MT4.





- Scalping Channel Pro has ATR-based volatility borders.

- Great to use for scalping trading:

- Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line.

- Consider Bullish entries when blue steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures).

- Consider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures).

- Indicator has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.