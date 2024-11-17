Trade Performance Information

This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.

You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.





This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as:

Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart.

The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol.

The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or lost for the current symbol.

The total number of pips gained or lost for the current symbol. Promotional Message: An optional customizable promotional message.

An optional customizable promotional message. Remaining Candle Time: The time left until the current candle concludes.

Features:

Customizable: You can select the corner of the screen for information display, font size, text color, and font type.

You can select the corner of the screen for information display, font size, text color, and font type. Clear and Concise: Information is presented in an easy-to-understand manner, with colors indicating profits or losses.

Information is presented in an easy-to-understand manner, with colors indicating profits or losses. Useful: Allows you to monitor your performance in real time without switching windows.



