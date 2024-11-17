Trade Performance Information

This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades. 

You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders. 


This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as:

  • Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart.
  • Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol.
  • Pips: The total number of pips gained or lost for the current symbol.
  • Promotional Message: An optional customizable promotional message.
  • Remaining Candle Time: The time left until the current candle concludes.

Features:

  • Customizable: You can select the corner of the screen for information display, font size, text color, and font type.
  • Clear and Concise: Information is presented in an easy-to-understand manner, with colors indicating profits or losses.
  • Useful: Allows you to monitor your performance in real time without switching windows.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Supertrend by Mauroserranoq
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator Code Description This code defines a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform called SuperTrend. The indicator is based on the Average True Range (ATR) to identify upward and downward trends in the market. Code Sections: Indicator Information: Defines the indicator's name, copyright, link, version, etc. Configures the indicator to be displayed in a separate window and have 9 internal buffers and 2 visible plots. Sets the properties of the plots (name, drawing type, col
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