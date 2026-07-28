AUTO Zones Order Blocks

OrderBlockZones.mq5 is an MT5 chart indicator that automatically detects and draws Order Block support/resistance zones as colored rectangles.





What it identifies:





- Support (bullish OB): the last down candle before a strong upward impulse move.

- Resistance (bearish OB): the last up candle before a strong downward impulse move.









The zone spans that origin candle's full high-to-low range.





How it filters zones:





- Unbroken only — a zone is discarded once a later bar closes beyond it (below a support's low / above a resistance's high). A wick that pokes through but closes back outside counts as a touch, not a break.

- Swing anchoring — with `InpSwingOnly`, a zone is kept only if a confirmed fractal swing high/low (±`InpSwingStrength` bars) sits within `InpSwingLookaround` bars of the OB and touches its range.