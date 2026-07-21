Lines of Resistence and Support Pro

Professional Support & Resistance PRO

Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You.

Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator helps you identify key decision zones within seconds—eliminating guesswork and saving valuable analysis time.

Key Features

✔ Automatically detects strong Support & Resistance levels

✔ Smart filtering to remove weak and insignificant levels

✔ Merges nearby levels into cleaner, more reliable zones

✔ Displays level strength based on multiple price touches

✔ Clean, professional, and non-cluttered chart appearance

✔ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity

✔ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance

✔ Works on all symbols including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Commodities, and Stocks

✔ Compatible with all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN

Why Choose This Indicator?

Many Support & Resistance indicators flood the chart with dozens of lines that quickly become unusable.

Professional Support & Resistance PRO focuses only on the levels that matter.

Its intelligent filtering algorithm highlights significant market structure, allowing traders to:

Identify high-probability reversal areas

Plan entries with greater confidence

Locate logical Take Profit targets

Place Stop Loss levels more effectively

Confirm trend continuation and breakout opportunities

Improve overall trade timing

Perfect For

Price Action Traders

Smart Money Traders

Supply & Demand Traders

Breakout Traders

Scalpers

Swing Traders

Position Traders

Recommended Use

For the highest-probability setups, combine Professional Support & Resistance PRO with:

Trend confirmation (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend)

Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)

Candlestick patterns

Volume analysis

This combination helps filter false signals while increasing trade confidence.

Fully Customizable

Adjust every important parameter to match your trading style, including:

Lookback period

Swing sensitivity

Maximum displayed levels

Minimum touches required

Zone thickness

Merge distance

Colors and visual appearance

Suitable Markets

Forex

US30, NASDAQ, S&P500

Stocks

Designed for Professionals

Professional Support & Resistance PRO was built with one objective:

Provide clean, accurate, and reliable Support & Resistance levels without overwhelming your chart.

Spend less time drawing lines and more time executing high-quality trading opportunities.

See the market structure. Trade with confidence.