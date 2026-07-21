Lines of Resistence and Support Pro

Professional Support & Resistance PRO

Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You.

Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator helps you identify key decision zones within seconds—eliminating guesswork and saving valuable analysis time.

Key Features

✔ Automatically detects strong Support & Resistance levels

✔ Smart filtering to remove weak and insignificant levels

✔ Merges nearby levels into cleaner, more reliable zones

✔ Displays level strength based on multiple price touches

✔ Clean, professional, and non-cluttered chart appearance

✔ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity

✔ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance

✔ Works on all symbols including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Commodities, and Stocks

✔ Compatible with all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN

Why Choose This Indicator?

Many Support & Resistance indicators flood the chart with dozens of lines that quickly become unusable.

Professional Support & Resistance PRO focuses only on the levels that matter.

Its intelligent filtering algorithm highlights significant market structure, allowing traders to:

  • Identify high-probability reversal areas

  • Plan entries with greater confidence

  • Locate logical Take Profit targets

  • Place Stop Loss levels more effectively

  • Confirm trend continuation and breakout opportunities

  • Improve overall trade timing

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders

  • Smart Money Traders

  • Supply & Demand Traders

  • Breakout Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Swing Traders

  • Position Traders

Recommended Use

For the highest-probability setups, combine Professional Support & Resistance PRO with:

  • Trend confirmation (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend)

  • Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)

  • Candlestick patterns

  • Volume analysis

This combination helps filter false signals while increasing trade confidence.

Fully Customizable

Adjust every important parameter to match your trading style, including:

  • Lookback period

  • Swing sensitivity

  • Maximum displayed levels

  • Minimum touches required

  • Zone thickness

  • Merge distance

  • Colors and visual appearance

Suitable Markets

  • Forex

  • US30, NASDAQ, S&P500

  • Stocks

Designed for Professionals

Professional Support & Resistance PRO was built with one objective:

Provide clean, accurate, and reliable Support & Resistance levels without overwhelming your chart.

Spend less time drawing lines and more time executing high-quality trading opportunities.

See the market structure. Trade with confidence.

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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Christopher Calmerin
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Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
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Smart Trend Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
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SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
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