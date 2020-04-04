Strifor Pivot ATR Target

Strifor Pivot + ATR Target

Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel
for MetaTrader 5

Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions.

Key Features

  • Automatic construction of pivot levels (PP, R1–R3, S1–S3).

  • Calculation of ATR-based targets as a percentage of average volatility.

  • Separate targets for upward and downward movement (ATR Long / ATR Short).

  • Informational panel displaying:

    • current ATR value,

    • percentage of the daily range already covered,

    • remaining movement potential,

    • movement estimates from the day’s High/Low.

  • Option to use data from the previous trading day.

  • Flexible customization of lines and panel appearance.

  • Compatible with all asset classes: indices, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies.

  • Supports MT5 (hedging and netting).

How It Works

The indicator builds pivot levels using the previous day’s data and calculates movement targets based on ATR(14).
ATR targets show statistically probable price movement ranges and help determine:

  • whether there is enough potential for a trade,

  • whether the market has already passed most of its daily range,

  • where volatility-based support or resistance levels may form.

The analytics panel updates in real time and helps monitor market conditions through key volatility metrics. This reduces late entries and improves trade selection quality.

Who This Indicator Is For

Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is suitable for traders who:

  • trade levels and market structure,

  • incorporate volatility into their analysis,

  • trade intraday or with short-term strategies,

  • trade indices (US500, US100), gold, oil, currencies, and CFDs,

  • follow risk management based on daily range.

The indicator does not generate trade signals. Its purpose is to provide objective ranges and levels of probable price movement.

Advantages

  • Combines levels and volatility in one tool.

  • Automatically evaluates daily movement potential.

  • Helps understand market context without additional calculations.

  • Suitable for any trading style.

  • Minimal load on the terminal.

  • Accurate and proven calculation algorithms.

Configurable Parameters

  • Pivot level calculation method (Classic).

  • Previous day timeframe selection.

  • ATR period and percentage values for ATR targets.

  • Color settings for all levels and targets.

  • Position and appearance of the analytics panel.

  • Use of Regular Trading Hours (RTH).

  • Alerts for level touches or ATR target achievements.

Important

The indicator is not a trading system and does not guarantee profits. It is designed for advanced analysis of market structure and volatility. All trading decisions remain solely at the discretion of the user.


