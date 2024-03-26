YK Find Support And Resistance MT5

The " YK Find Support And Resistance" indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows:


1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green.


2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart.


3. Uses the Zig Zag algorithm to find significant high and low points on the chart, with parameters iPeriod, Dev, and Step to determine the precision of the Zig Zag points.


4. Has an option to use narrower price bands (Narrow Bands), which will only consider price ranges close to the close-open points of the candlesticks.


5. Can eliminate support/resistance levels that have been "touched" (Retouch) multiple times, leaving only the truly significant levels.


6. Support/resistance lines are drawn as dotted lines from historical points up to the current price bar, indicating the current significant levels.


7. When significant price changes occur, such as new highs or lows, the support/resistance lines are automatically adjusted to reflect the changes.


In summary, YK Find Support And Resistance is an indicator that helps identify key support and resistance levels in the market. It can be used as a tool to aid in the analysis and decision-making process for opening and closing various orders, in conjunction with other technical and fundamental factors.


อินดิเคเตอร์ "YK Find Support And Resistance" เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคที่ใช้ระบุแนวรับและแนวต้านสำคัญในกราฟราคา โดยมีคุณสมบัติและการทำงานดังนี้:


1. แสดงแนวรับและแนวต้านด้วยเส้นลูกศรและแถบสี โดยแนวต้านจะเป็นสีแดง และแนวรับเป็นสีเขียว

2. สามารถปรับให้คำนวณและแสดงผลจากกรอบเวลา (Timeframe) ที่กำหนดได้ผ่านตัวแปร forced_tf โดยถ้าตั้งเป็น 0 จะใช้กรอบเวลาปัจจุบันของกราฟ

3. ใช้อัลกอริทึมของ Zig Zag เพื่อหาจุดสูงสุดและต่ำสุดที่สำคัญในกราฟ โดยมีพารามิเตอร์ iPeriod, Dev และ Step เพื่อกำหนดความละเอียดในการหาจุด Zig Zag 

4. มีออปชันให้เลือกใช้แถบราคาที่แคบลง (Narrow Bands) ซึ่งจะพิจารณาเฉพาะช่วงราคาที่ใกล้กับจุดปิด-เปิดของแท่งเทียนเท่านั้น

5. สามารถกำจัดแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่ถูก "สัมผัส" (Retouch) หลายครั้งออกไปได้ เพื่อให้เหลือเฉพาะระดับสำคัญจริงๆ

6. แนวรับ/แนวต้านจะถูกลากเป็นเส้นประจากจุดในอดีตมาจนถึงแท่งราคาปัจจุบัน เพื่อแสดงระดับสำคัญในปัจจุบัน

7. เมื่อมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางราคาที่สำคัญ เช่น เกิดจุดสูงหรือต่ำใหม่ เส้นแนวรับ/แนวต้านจะถูกปรับให้สอดคล้องโดยอัตโนมัติ

โดยสรุป YK Find Support And Resistance เป็นอินดิเคเตอร์ที่ช่วยระบุแนวรับและแนวต้านสำคัญในตลาด ซึ่งสามารถใช้เป็นเครื่องมือช่วยในการวิเคราะห์และตัดสินใจเปิดปิดออร์เดอร์ต่างๆ ได้ โดยพิจารณาประกอบกับปัจจัยอื่นๆ ทั้งทางเทคนิคและพื้นฐานร่วมด้วย


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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Peechanat Chatsermsak
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The " YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses the
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YK Smart EMA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
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The YK-SMART-EMA is an indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines on a price chart to help analyze price trends. This indicator features five EMA lines: EMA14 (red line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 14 candles. EMA30 (blue line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 30 candles. EMA50 (green line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 50 candles. EMA100 (orange line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last
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QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
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The YK-LOT-SIZE is an indicator that displays the total Lot Size and profit/loss of all trade orders for the current symbol on the price chart. It has the following features: Shows the total Lot Size of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) on separate lines. Displays the profit/loss of buy orders (BUY) and sell orders (SELL) by calculating the sum of profit, commission, and swap. Users can customize the color of the displayed text through the input parameter. The information is displayed at t
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YK USD Currency Strength Index
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YK USD Currency Strength Index MT5
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
This indicator shows the strength of each currency compared to the US dollar by calculating the rate of change in price over a specified time period. When you open the indicator, you'll see a list of different currencies on the price chart. Each currency will have a numerical value indicating its strength level compared to the US dollar, where: If the value is higher than the US dollar, it will be displayed in green, meaning that currency is stronger than the dollar. If the value is lower than t
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YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
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Peechanat Chatsermsak
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The CDC Trend Matrix is a next-generation indicator that seamlessly combines trend detection with momentum insights, helping you spot optimal entry and exit zones at a glance. Its intuitive “zone” coloring immediately signals Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways market phases, while on-chart alerts keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Highlights Color-coded bars for instant trend zone recognition Clear BUY/SELL labels for precise action points Fully customizable settings to match your ri
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