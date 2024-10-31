Price Range Zone
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Price zone: visualization of the trading range for the selected time period
Especially useful when trading on low timeframes, so that you can see the range from a higher TF.
My #1 Utility: 66+ features, including this indicator | Contact me for any questions | MT5 version
When it might be useful:
- When using multiple time frames
- To see the overall picture from a different period
- To see the entire range for the selected period
Settings:
- Zone color
- Fill zone: if 'false', then only the line along the border of the range will be displayed
- Include current (floating) bar: if 'true': the current (open) bar will also be included in the range.
- Calculation method: based on Real bodies (open-close) / Shadows (high-low)
- The number of periods (next input) to be used in the calculation
- Type of Period: bars / minutes / hours / days
- When using [bars] type, you also need to set the TimeFrame for calculation.