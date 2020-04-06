GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA

📘 NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch

Official User Manual (English Version)

1️⃣ Overview

NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR)

momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).

This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading.

Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle, effectively filtering out market noise.

2️⃣ Core Strategy Logic

🔹 Trend Detection (Higher Timeframe)

H1 EMA 50 as the main trend filter

Trades only in the direction of price relative to EMA

Trend strength calculated using ATR-based distance scoring

Trades allowed only when the minimum trend score is met

🔹 Entry Trigger (Lower Timeframe)

M5 confirmed candle only

Momentum indicator breaks above its average

Minimum candle body ratio requirement

Breakout of recent highs/lows

Optional volume expansion filter

👉 All conditions are evaluated on closed candles only (no repainting).

3️⃣ Entry & Exit Rules

▶ Entry Rules

One trade evaluation per candle

Maximum one open position at a time

No trades when spread exceeds the defined limit

▶ Stop Loss & Take Profit

Stop Loss (SL): ATR × 2.0

Take Profit (TP): Risk-Reward multiple Default: RR 6.3

Designed to keep losses small and let profits run

4️⃣ Trade Frequency & Strategy Characteristics (Important)

Low trade frequency Approximately 60–80 trades per year , depending on market conditions

Consecutive losing trades may occur

A small number of strong trend trades typically generate most of the profit

⚠️ This EA does not aim for a high win rate.

⚠️ Users must be comfortable with drawdowns and losing streaks.

5️⃣ Recommended Trading Environment

Item Recommendation Symbol GOLD (XAUUSD) Account Type ECN / Low-spread broker Minimum Capital $1,000 or higher Lot Size 0.01 fixed lot Leverage 1:200 or higher Trading Style Long-term / Portfolio-based

6️⃣ Input Parameters Explanation

▶ General

InpSymbol : Trading symbol (default: GOLD)

InpLots : Fixed lot size (default: 0.01)

InpMagic : Unique magic number

InpMaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread

InpMaxPositions: Maximum open positions

▶ Timeframes

TrendTF : Trend timeframe (default: H1)

TriggerTF: Entry timeframe (default: M5)

▶ Trend

InpEmaPeriod : EMA period (default: 50)

InpTrendScoreMin : Minimum trend score

InpTrendScoreCap: Trend score cap multiplier

▶ Momentum / Volume

Momentum averaging period

Candle body ratio threshold

Volume filter on/off option

▶ Risk

InpAtrMult : ATR stop-loss multiplier

InpRR: Risk-Reward ratio

7️⃣ Backtest Summary (Reference Only)

Test period: ~5 years

Total trades: 300+

Profit Factor: 1.4+

Maximum Drawdown: ~25–30%

Balance Curve: Consistent long-term uptrend

📌 Results are based on long-term structural validation, not curve-fitting.

8️⃣ Risk Disclaimer (Mandatory)

⚠️ This EA may experience consecutive losing trades.

⚠️ It is not suitable for users seeking high win-rate strategies.

⚠️ Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

⚠️ Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and market environment.

9️⃣ Recommended For / Not Recommended For

✅ Recommended For

Traders focusing on GOLD-only automation

Users who understand low-frequency, high RR strategies

Long-term, disciplined traders

❌ Not Recommended For

Users expecting frequent daily trades

Users focused only on win rate

Short-term or impatient traders

🔟 Final Notes

NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is not a typical retail EA.

It is a strategy-driven trading engine designed to wait patiently and capitalize on strong momentum trends.

For traders who understand its characteristics,

this EA can serve as a reliable long-term trading tool.