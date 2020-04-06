Momentum Trend Catch
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA
Official User Manual (English Version)
1️⃣ Overview
NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR)
momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).
This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading.
Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle, effectively filtering out market noise.
2️⃣ Core Strategy Logic
🔹 Trend Detection (Higher Timeframe)
-
H1 EMA 50 as the main trend filter
-
Trades only in the direction of price relative to EMA
-
Trend strength calculated using ATR-based distance scoring
-
Trades allowed only when the minimum trend score is met
🔹 Entry Trigger (Lower Timeframe)
-
M5 confirmed candle only
-
Momentum indicator breaks above its average
-
Minimum candle body ratio requirement
-
Breakout of recent highs/lows
-
Optional volume expansion filter
👉 All conditions are evaluated on closed candles only (no repainting).
3️⃣ Entry & Exit Rules
▶ Entry Rules
-
One trade evaluation per candle
-
Maximum one open position at a time
-
No trades when spread exceeds the defined limit
▶ Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Stop Loss (SL): ATR × 2.0
-
Take Profit (TP): Risk-Reward multiple
-
Default: RR 6.3
-
-
Designed to keep losses small and let profits run
4️⃣ Trade Frequency & Strategy Characteristics (Important)
-
Low trade frequency
-
Approximately 60–80 trades per year, depending on market conditions
-
-
Consecutive losing trades may occur
-
A small number of strong trend trades typically generate most of the profit
⚠️ This EA does not aim for a high win rate.
⚠️ Users must be comfortable with drawdowns and losing streaks.
5️⃣ Recommended Trading Environment
|Item
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|GOLD (XAUUSD)
|Account Type
|ECN / Low-spread broker
|Minimum Capital
|$1,000 or higher
|Lot Size
|0.01 fixed lot
|Leverage
|1:200 or higher
|Trading Style
|Long-term / Portfolio-based
6️⃣ Input Parameters Explanation
▶ General
-
InpSymbol: Trading symbol (default: GOLD)
-
InpLots: Fixed lot size (default: 0.01)
-
InpMagic: Unique magic number
-
InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread
-
InpMaxPositions: Maximum open positions
▶ Timeframes
-
TrendTF: Trend timeframe (default: H1)
-
TriggerTF: Entry timeframe (default: M5)
▶ Trend
-
InpEmaPeriod: EMA period (default: 50)
-
InpTrendScoreMin: Minimum trend score
-
InpTrendScoreCap: Trend score cap multiplier
▶ Momentum / Volume
-
Momentum averaging period
-
Candle body ratio threshold
-
Volume filter on/off option
▶ Risk
-
InpAtrMult: ATR stop-loss multiplier
-
InpRR: Risk-Reward ratio
7️⃣ Backtest Summary (Reference Only)
-
Test period: ~5 years
-
Total trades: 300+
-
Profit Factor: 1.4+
-
Maximum Drawdown: ~25–30%
-
Balance Curve: Consistent long-term uptrend
📌 Results are based on long-term structural validation, not curve-fitting.
8️⃣ Risk Disclaimer (Mandatory)
⚠️ This EA may experience consecutive losing trades.
⚠️ It is not suitable for users seeking high win-rate strategies.
⚠️ Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
⚠️ Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and market environment.
9️⃣ Recommended For / Not Recommended For
✅ Recommended For
-
Traders focusing on GOLD-only automation
-
Users who understand low-frequency, high RR strategies
-
Long-term, disciplined traders
❌ Not Recommended For
-
Users expecting frequent daily trades
-
Users focused only on win rate
-
Short-term or impatient traders
🔟 Final Notes
NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is not a typical retail EA.
It is a strategy-driven trading engine designed to wait patiently and capitalize on strong momentum trends.
For traders who understand its characteristics,
this EA can serve as a reliable long-term trading tool.