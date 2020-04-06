Momentum Trend Catch

📘 NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch

GOLD Dedicated Momentum Trend Trading EA

Official User Manual (English Version)

1️⃣ Overview

NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is a low-frequency, high risk-reward (RR)
momentum-based trend following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).

This EA does not aim for scalping or high-frequency trading.
Instead, it enters trades only when a higher-timeframe trend and a lower-timeframe momentum breakout align on a confirmed (closed) candle, effectively filtering out market noise.

2️⃣ Core Strategy Logic

🔹 Trend Detection (Higher Timeframe)

  • H1 EMA 50 as the main trend filter

  • Trades only in the direction of price relative to EMA

  • Trend strength calculated using ATR-based distance scoring

  • Trades allowed only when the minimum trend score is met

🔹 Entry Trigger (Lower Timeframe)

  • M5 confirmed candle only

  • Momentum indicator breaks above its average

  • Minimum candle body ratio requirement

  • Breakout of recent highs/lows

  • Optional volume expansion filter

👉 All conditions are evaluated on closed candles only (no repainting).

3️⃣ Entry & Exit Rules

▶ Entry Rules

  • One trade evaluation per candle

  • Maximum one open position at a time

  • No trades when spread exceeds the defined limit

▶ Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Stop Loss (SL): ATR × 2.0

  • Take Profit (TP): Risk-Reward multiple

    • Default: RR 6.3

  • Designed to keep losses small and let profits run

4️⃣ Trade Frequency & Strategy Characteristics (Important)

  • Low trade frequency

    • Approximately 60–80 trades per year, depending on market conditions

  • Consecutive losing trades may occur

  • A small number of strong trend trades typically generate most of the profit

⚠️ This EA does not aim for a high win rate.
⚠️ Users must be comfortable with drawdowns and losing streaks.

5️⃣ Recommended Trading Environment

Item Recommendation
Symbol GOLD (XAUUSD)
Account Type ECN / Low-spread broker
Minimum Capital $1,000 or higher
Lot Size 0.01 fixed lot
Leverage 1:200 or higher
Trading Style Long-term / Portfolio-based

6️⃣ Input Parameters Explanation

▶ General

  • InpSymbol: Trading symbol (default: GOLD)

  • InpLots: Fixed lot size (default: 0.01)

  • InpMagic: Unique magic number

  • InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread

  • InpMaxPositions: Maximum open positions

▶ Timeframes

  • TrendTF: Trend timeframe (default: H1)

  • TriggerTF: Entry timeframe (default: M5)

▶ Trend

  • InpEmaPeriod: EMA period (default: 50)

  • InpTrendScoreMin: Minimum trend score

  • InpTrendScoreCap: Trend score cap multiplier

▶ Momentum / Volume

  • Momentum averaging period

  • Candle body ratio threshold

  • Volume filter on/off option

▶ Risk

  • InpAtrMult: ATR stop-loss multiplier

  • InpRR: Risk-Reward ratio

7️⃣ Backtest Summary (Reference Only)

  • Test period: ~5 years

  • Total trades: 300+

  • Profit Factor: 1.4+

  • Maximum Drawdown: ~25–30%

  • Balance Curve: Consistent long-term uptrend

📌 Results are based on long-term structural validation, not curve-fitting.

8️⃣ Risk Disclaimer (Mandatory)

⚠️ This EA may experience consecutive losing trades.
⚠️ It is not suitable for users seeking high win-rate strategies.
⚠️ Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
⚠️ Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and market environment.

9️⃣ Recommended For / Not Recommended For

✅ Recommended For

  • Traders focusing on GOLD-only automation

  • Users who understand low-frequency, high RR strategies

  • Long-term, disciplined traders

❌ Not Recommended For

  • Users expecting frequent daily trades

  • Users focused only on win rate

  • Short-term or impatient traders

🔟 Final Notes

NEXA EA 005 – Momentum Trend Catch is not a typical retail EA.
It is a strategy-driven trading engine designed to wait patiently and capitalize on strong momentum trends.

For traders who understand its characteristics,
this EA can serve as a reliable long-term trading tool.


