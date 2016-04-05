Jireh Fair Value Gap EA

🚀 Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback.

The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance.

Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy.

Whether you are a beginner looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking a configurable FVG system, the EA offers flexible settings that can be adapted to different markets and trading styles.

Key Features

✔ Automatic Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

✔ Automatic Buy and Sell Execution

✔ Dynamic or Fixed Lot Sizing

✔ ATR-Based Stop Loss

✔ Configurable Risk-to-Reward Take Profit

✔ Automatic Break Even

✔ Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

✔ Volume Confirmation Filter

✔ ATR Clearance Filter

✔ Market Reopening Filter

✔ Friday Risk Shutdown

✔ One Trade Per Zone Protection

✔ Automatic Zone Lifetime Management

✔ Compatible with Multiple Symbols

Recommended Configuration

Timeframe

• H1

Recommended Markets

• AUDUSD

• EURUSD

• EURGBP

• USDJPY

• XAUUSD

• HK50

• FR50

The EA can also be used on other symbols and timeframes. However, the recommended configuration has produced the most consistent results during internal testing.

Development Notice

Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is fully functional and suitable for both Demo and Live trading.

This is the first public release of the project and is currently offered free of charge while development continues.

The purpose of this introductory release is to gather feedback from traders using different brokers, symbols and market conditions.

Your experience is extremely valuable.

If you discover bugs, have ideas for improvements, or would like to suggest new features, your feedback is greatly appreciated and will directly influence future updates of the EA.

This project is under active development, and new features, optimizations and improvements are planned for future versions.

Thank you for being part of the Jireh community and helping us build a better trading tool.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always perform your own analysis and test the Expert Advisor on a Demo account before trading with real funds.