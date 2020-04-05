First Flash Vanguard

Trading Logic & Working Modes

First Flash Vanguard is designed around trend-following entries combined with grid and basket management. The EA uses configurable EMA trend filters to determine market direction and can manage BUY and SELL operations according to the selected working mode.

The EA includes 3 main working modes:

1. Classic Combined Mode
BUY and SELL positions are managed as one combined basket. When the total basket reaches the configured profit target, the EA closes the basket according to the Classic Combined TP setting.

2. Split Side Mode
BUY and SELL positions are managed independently. Each side has its own profit target, allowing the EA to close a profitable side without waiting for the opposite basket.

3. Smart Rescue Mode
Designed for situations where positions accumulate on both sides. The EA monitors the basket and uses its Smart Rescue logic to manage net basket profit and recovery conditions instead of relying only on a simple fixed TP.

How First Flash Vanguard Works

The basic operating sequence is:

EMA Trend Filter → Initial Entry → Trend/Counter Grid → Basket Management → TP / Rescue / Trailing

When the configured EMA conditions identify a direction, the EA can open an initial position. As price moves, additional positions are managed using separate Trend Grid and Counter Grid distances.

Lot progression can also be configured through:

Base Lot → Lot Increment Step → Increase Lot Every N Orders → Maximum Lot Size

This allows users to control how position size develops as the basket expands.

The EA also includes configurable Breakeven, Trailing, Trading Session and Drawdown Protection functions.

Trend Filter

First Flash Vanguard supports both:

1TF EMA Mode — uses a single timeframe for trend calculation.

2TF EMA Mode — combines a Main Timeframe and Entry Timeframe. For example, the Main TF can determine the broader trend while the Entry TF provides additional confirmation.

Users can configure the timeframe and Fast/Slow EMA periods directly from the Inputs panel.

Designed to Be Configurable

As shown in the Inputs panel, users can configure:

  • BUY / SELL operation permissions
  • Working Mode
  • Base Lot and lot progression
  • Basket / Rescue profit targets
  • Trend and Counter Grid distance
  • Trailing and Breakeven
  • Drawdown protection
  • Trading hours
  • 1TF / 2TF EMA trend filtering
  • Main and Entry timeframe confirmation

This makes First Flash Vanguard suitable for users who want to backtest and adjust the EA to different symbols and market conditions, rather than relying on one fixed configuration.

Risk Notice: First Flash Vanguard uses grid and basket-management techniques. These methods can increase market exposure when multiple positions are active. Users should backtest their settings and understand the associated risks before using the EA on a live account.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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