Budicon Beast Mode

  • Experts
  • Olabode Egbeyemi Adu
    Olabode Egbeyemi Adu

    Olabode Egbeyemi Adu

    As a computer programmer, I thrive on the logic and precision required to craft elegant solutions to intricate problems. My code is not merely functional; it's a work of art, a testament to my meticulous attention to detail and my relentless pursuit of optimization. Whether I'm debugging a stubborn
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  • Version: 5.1
  • Activations: 7

Budicon: Beast Mode

The Emergence of the Financial Market Beast
  • Only 10 copies left at current price, Final Price is $5,499
  • Enjoy Prop Firm Mode!
  • With Conservative Mode on, it can handle unto 10 Pairs on $1000 Account
  •  Set files for Forex Pairs  Available for download In Comment Section.
  • Enjoy Steady Equity curve Growth
  • Take advantage of the News Monster Mode
  • No martingale 
  • No Risky Trading Approach
  • Portfolio Diversification as it can trade many FOREX Pairs
  • Proven Trading Strategies Used.

Download set files, Run the strategy Test for a year on each pair and give your honest feedback.

Join Public Group : Click here

Live Signal From the Beast: click here

Budicon: Beast Mode 

Unleash the power of precision with our expert advisor! Boasting highly effective risk management, 6 potent trading systems, and when it comes to managing your trades, our advanced trade management system takes the lead. From securing profits through partial profit-taking to safeguarding your gains with break-even settings, Budicon puts you in control like never before.

 Let's break down some Key features of Budicon: Beast Mode:

1. Dollar Cost Averaging: This feature allows you to strategically spread out your investment over time, reducing the impact of market volatility. Budicon intelligently incorporates this proven strategy, helping you navigate through price fluctuations with confidence and discipline.

2. Conservative Mode: With Conservative Mode, you have the ability to set specific thresholds for drawdown percentage. This means you can dictate how much of your account can be in drawdown before the expert advisor refrains from taking trades on other pairs. It's a powerful risk management tool that lets you tailor your trading approach according to your comfort level.

3. Cut Loss Mode: Protecting your capital is paramount in trading, and Budicon understands that. Cut Loss Mode enables you to set predefined parameters for stopping losses, ensuring that your losses are controlled and managed effectively.

4. Account Protection Algorithm: Designed to safeguard your hard-earned capital, Budicon's Account Protection Algorithm employs advanced algorithms to monitor your account's health and take proactive measures to prevent excessive losses. It's like having a vigilant guardian watching over your trading portfolio.

5. Trade Management Flexibility: Budicon puts you in the driver's seat when it comes to managing your trades. You have the freedom to decide when to take partial profits, when to activate breakeven points, and how to adjust your positions based on market conditions. This level of flexibility allows you to customize your trading approach according to your specific goals and risk tolerance.

6. Prop Firm Mode: For traders operating with prop firm accounts, Budicon offers seamless integration with Prop Firm Mode. This feature ensures smooth compatibility with the requirements and regulations of proprietary trading firms, streamlining your trading process and enhancing your efficiency.

7. Monster Mode: When sudden market movements occur due to unexpected news events, Budicon's Monster Mode kicks into action. This aggressive trading mode enables the expert advisor to capitalize on rapid price changes, maximizing profit potential during volatile market conditions.

8. Customizable Indicators: Recognizing that every trader has unique preferences and strategies, Budicon allows you to modify the indicators used in making trading decisions. Whether it's tweaking parameters or incorporating new indicators, you have the flexibility to tailor Budicon to suit your individual trading style and preferences.

With Budicon: Beast Mode, each feature is meticulously designed to empower you with the tools and flexibility needed to succeed in the dynamic world of trading. It's more than just an expert advisor – it's a comprehensive solution that puts the power of precision and control in your hands.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair:  Forex Pairs
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type:  Raw with very low spreads.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very imperative to use low spread accounts for optimal performance 
  • Recommended Broker:  Register on Exness 

Addon:

Package includes:

  •  User Manual  (English) 
  • Set files for  Various Forex Pairs Available 
  • After sales service

Input Parameter (Functions and Description)

1. **Risk Management Settings:**

   -Desired_lot_size:** Specifies the desired lot size per trade in manual mode.

   -Auto_lot_size:** Enables automatic lot size calculation based on account size and risk percentage.

   -Aggressiveness:** Determines the aggressiveness level for auto lot size calculation.

   -Activate__Conservative_mode:** Activates Conservative Mode, which restricts trades when the drawdown percentage exceeds a specified threshold.

   -Draw_Down:** Specifies the drawdown percentage on the account before activating Conservative Mode.

   -cut_loss:** Enables cutting losses at a specified drawdown percentage threshold.

   -cut_loss_percentage:** Sets the drawdown threshold percentage for cutting losses.

   -Disable_DCA:** Disables Dollar Cost Averaging.


2. **Money Management Settings:**

    -Profit_Target_in_Dollars:** Sets the amount of profit targeted in USD per trade.

   -Collective_profit:** Determines whether profits are collected across all pairs.

   -Profit_Target__Collective_Trade:** Sets the profit target from all pairs in USD.


3. **Trade Management Settings:**

   -Set_Break_Even:** Enables the trade to breakeven.

   -Pips_in_profit_Before_BE:** Specifies the number of pips in profit before activating breakeven.

   -BE_Offset:** Sets the breakeven offset.

   -Partial:** Enables taking partial profits.

   -Profit_in_Pips:** Sets the profit in pips before securing partial profit.

   -Percentage_to_take:** Specifies the percentage of the position to be secured as partial profit.


4. **Advanced Trade Management Settings:**

   -Distance_pips_Before_Averaging:** Determines the distance required to activate Dollar Cost Averaging.


5. **Indicator Settings:**

   - Set_EMA_period:** Sets the period for the EMA indicator.

   -Distance_in_pips_from_EMA:** Specifies the desired distance of price from the EMA.

   -Fast_EMA:** Sets the period for the fast EMA.

   -Slow_EMA:** Sets the period for the slow EMA.

   -EMA_Distance:** Determines the distance between shallow retracement EMAs.

   -Fast_EMA_Deep:** Sets the period for the fast EMA in deep retracement.

   -Slow_EMA_Deep:** Sets the period for the slow EMA in deep retracement.

   -EMA_Deep_Distance:** Determines the distance between deep retracement EMAs.

   -chimoku:** Sets the distance between Span A-B for the Ichimoku indicator.


6. **Strategy Management:**

   - Various parameters enabling and configuring different trading strategies such as trend following, candlestick patterns, reversal strategies, and permission settings for Ichimoku and S&R (support and resistance) strategies.


7. **Proprietary Firm Mode:**

   -Prop_Firm_Mode:** Enables proprietary firm mode, which adapts trading behavior to comply with rules and limits imposed by proprietary trading firms.

   -Daily_Draw_Down:** Sets the daily drawdown limit percentage.


8. **News Monster Mode:**

   -News_Monster:** Enables News Monster Mode for trading news events.

Parameters for trading news events including lot size, stop loss, lot multiplier, and activation/deactivation times for news trading on each day of the week.


9. **Other Settings:**

   MagicStart:** Magic number used to identify trades initiated by the EA.


These parameters provide extensive customization options for tailoring the EA's behavior and risk management to suit individual trading preferences and strategies.


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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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