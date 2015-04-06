Easy Scalp EA

Easy Scalp is a classical indicator-based scalping EA, which can be easily optimized for every currency pair. The EA always places fixed stop loss and take profit and doesn’t use averaging.

2 copies are left for $69. The next price is $89.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2026299

Advantages

  • Doesn’t use dangerous strategies
  • Can work with small deposit
  • Doesn’t sensitive to spread
  • Fast optimization
  • Fixed stop loss

Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: 10$
  • Account type: any, ECN is preferred
  • Currency pair: any
  • Time frame: М15

Settings

  • FixedLot – fixed lot size (at DynamicRisk = 0)
  • DynamicRisk – dynamic risk dependent on deposit
  • BreakEven – break even value in points
  • SignalCloseLoss – close level at opposite signal
  • TakeProfit – take profit value in points
  • StopLoss – stop loss value in points
  • MA_Filter_Period – period of filtering MA
  • Price_Filter_Period – period of filtering by price deviation
  • RVI_Filter_Period – period of filtering RVI
  • MA_Filter_Strength – intensity of filtering by MA (от 0 до 10)
  • RVI_Filter_Strength - intensity of filtering by RVI (от 0 до 10)
  • WPR_Period – period of WPR to close trades
  • WPR_Limit - value of WPR to close trades
  • MA_Period – period of MA in the main entry strategy
  • CCI_Period - period of CCI in the main entry strategy
  • CCI_Limit – maximal value of CCI to open trades
  • Volatility_Period – period of ATR (used to estimate current volatility)
  • Volatility_Coeff – value of ATR
  • MagicNumber – magic number of EA’s orders
  • OpenOrderComment – comment to orders
  • MaxSpread – maximal spread value to open trades
  • Slippage – admissible slippage for non-ECN accounts

Actual presets for all pairs:

https://c.mql5.com/31/930/Easy_Scalp_Ver_1.0__Presets.zip

4-digits points are used in settings. The EA recalculates all parameters automatically for 5-digits if necessary.

Optimization recommendations

Easy Scalp EA can be optimized very good and fast. One can test and optimize the EA using open prices that significantly speed up the process. At that it is important to follow some rules in order to avoid over-optimization which emerges in extra outstanding results.

Rule 1. Overvalue the spread at optimization. But not too much. If fixed spread is used the recommended values are following:

30 points for EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, NZDUSD

50 points for EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURGBP, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY

60 points for AUDNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY

70 points for GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, EURNZD

If real spread is used add 10 points to it in your TDS settings.

Rule 2. Use forward and backward periods for testing. Optimize on about 60% of all available history leaving 20% on both sides.

Rule 3. Optimize all parameters of the trading strategy but use big step and range (3 – 5 steps for every parameter). Then optimize in the vicinity of obtained results and increase the precision by narrowing the range. Usually, 3-4 cycles are needed.



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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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VFA Indicator
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Very Fast Arrows (VFA) is a comprehensive indicator with visualization in arrows that has a little false signals at minimal delay time. VFA is a counter-trend indicator. However its flexible algorithm is adjusted to market behavior and becomes more sensitive to rollbacks in the case of trend. The algorithm of the indicator is based on wave analisys and can be optimized to any currency pair and time frame at minimal number of inputs. The possibility to optimize the indicator by pressing the butto
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