Green Direction EA













Robot designed for long term trading only! Please use it on a vps server and it will bring for You stable profits with a very small percentage loss!







The trading strategy used on EA:

1.Price Action

2.Smart martingale

3.Filter Moving Average





Any major pair,but best is EURUSD,GBPUSD,and USDJPY. No Gold,Brent or e.t.c.





Time Frame recommendations:

Time Frame of the chart can be any. But best results is with M15,M5.

If You like more aggressive trading style please use M5 time frame.

If You like more silent trading please use M15 time frame.





Every trade can be managed individually. You can always limit Max number of trades in inputs. (Default is set to 100)

By one signal EA can open only one trade. If target did not reached EA will open another one.

For balance 500 and lower,please use 0.01 lot size.And one pair e.t.c EUR/USD





Broker recommendations:

Any broker is available for this EA.





The most profitable settings are provided in the "comments" section.





Thank You!
























