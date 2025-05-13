EA Iron Machine
- Experts
- Mohamed Hassan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news.
This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods, consistently demonstrating strong effectiveness in the market!
Key features of the robot
- Works on gold and forex pairs
- Smart recovery system when the market goes on the other side
- Built-in news filter to avoid the big moves.
Recommendation
- Leverage: 1:500
- Symbols: XAUUSD or EURUSD
- Timeframe: M15 for Gold and M15 for EURUSD
- Settings: Default settings for 0.01 lot - contact me in private for the risk management aspect
Bought a couple of weeks ago, still testing. Trading Gold M5, EA makes several small profits then gets a big loss, it then attempts to recover the loss by increasing the lot size (sometimes x5) on he next trade, in profit overall.