Bull versus Bear

4.53

Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests. Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence.

Bull vs Bear helps you enter trades during trend pullbacks, making it perfect for both standalone use or as a confluence indicator to support your current trading tools. Its flexibility makes it suitable for any trading style.

Why choose Bull vs Bear?

  • Easy Trend Detection: Quickly identify bullish and bearish trends with clear visual clouds and trend meters, so you always know which side of the trend you're on.
  • No Lag & No Repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals.
  • Automatic Take Profit & Stop Loss: Each signal gives you a smart TP & SL to ensure that you have a strong risk to reward ratio!
  • Built-in Statistics Dashboard: Access key performance metrics, including total profit, success rate, entry prices, take profits, stop losses, and detailed trading session stats.
  • Professional UI Design: The visuals are fully customizable, allowing you to adjust the appearance to match your personal preferences.
  • Alerts Notification: Receive alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss prices directly to your terminal, phone, or even via email!

Setup Recommendation

Recommended timeframes: Any timeframe works but we like to use M15. M5, M30 & H1 are also great choices!
Recommended symbols: The best symbol that we like to use is XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe!

*M30 timeframe for BTCUSD, NAS100 & SPX500.
*Daily timeframe for GBP & JPY pairs.

Manual guide: Click here

After purchase, contact us to get your 3 step-by-step guide videos:
Step 1 - Installation Guide
Step 2 - Inputs Documentation
Step 3 - How to trade with Bull vs Bear


Start making smarter trades today with Bull vs Bear! 

İncelemeler 30
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Keegan Kelvin Ellis
185
Keegan Kelvin Ellis 2025.02.24 20:58 
 

Love it. Won’t makes sense more than others I’ve used and it’s basically your best friend for the trading with trends

Chris Cans
30
Chris Cans 2025.02.14 19:30 
 

Nice indicator

80053930
614
80053930 2024.12.26 12:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.30 17:28
Thank you for your feedback! Really appreciate it :)
1251350451
19
1251350451 2024.12.18 11:50 
 

nice and easy indicator to use

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.18 15:52
Thank you for your feedback!
Igor Gorodnichii
220
Igor Gorodnichii 2024.12.10 08:23 
 

Casino)

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.10 18:30
Glad to hear that you're actually located inside a casino! Happy trading Igor =)
MMrai
127
MMrai 2024.12.04 23:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.05 07:04
A wonderful customer :) Really happy to hear that you like Bull vs Bear! Happy trading my friend!!
Sajid Iqubal
183
Sajid Iqubal 2024.12.03 21:27 
 

An excellent and straightforward indicator. It’s easy to use and very effective in providing clear insights.

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.03 21:48
Thank you so much Sajid for your feedback!! Really appreciate it my brother!!
Aravind Kolanupaka
9505
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.11.29 19:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.29 19:33
Thank you so much Aravind for your feedback regarding Bull versus Bear! Happy trading! :)
Serafin Perez
3528
Serafin Perez 2024.11.26 18:46 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.26 18:47
WOW! Thank you so much for your feedback Serafin :) Really appreciate it!!
yenny linQ
28
yenny linQ 2024.11.26 16:05 
 

Nice indicator

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.26 17:30
Thank you so much!
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2683
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2024.11.26 05:02 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

reutiques7
25
reutiques7 2024.11.23 11:52 
 

The indicator is a really good tool for xauusd and I've seen some good gains so far but my question is what other pairs can I use this with that is as good as the one mentioned in this review? but all in all a great indicator...

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.24 04:19
Hello, thank you so much for your feedback! I have sent you a private message with all the necessary information regarding Bull vs Bear, kindly check it :)
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
518
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna 2024.11.15 05:26 
 

I must admit that I'm not a fan of some of this programmer's products, but in this instance, the indicator is as close as you can get to a textbook trading entry. The settings enable customization of the signal risk level or even allow for the complete disabling of signals to trade solely with the trend line. It would be advisable to enhance the graphic performance, as it appears to be problematic when used with some trade managers and additional indicators. I'm intrigued by the bonus complementary feature mentioned in the promotion.

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.15 05:39
Hello Bernardo, I have sent you a private message with your BONUS indicator that you can easily use in confluence with Bull versus Bear. Thank you for your feedback and we always do our best to provide the highest quality products in the marketplace.
Joseph Kibet Tororey
168
Joseph Kibet Tororey 2024.11.13 17:56 
 

Thoroughly impressed with the indicator...superb signals. Mohammed is a top guy, ready to assist and guide all through.

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.13 22:25
Thank you so much Joseph, really appreciate your feedback regarding Bull vs Bear! :)
Dimitrios Katsanos
63
Dimitrios Katsanos 2024.11.11 21:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.11 21:43
Thank you so much Dimitrios for your feedback!!
Xuehao Yang
586
Xuehao Yang 2024.11.11 19:42 
 

I have already purchased and installed this indicator. Please send me a private message to tell me the principles and tutorials for using the indicator, and tell me which currency pairs and time frames the indicator is suitable for. The currency pairs I trade are GBPUSD, crude oil, and gold.

florian_kaphengst
71
florian_kaphengst 2024.11.08 17:06 
 

The indicator is very easy to install and easy to understand. I have made good profits so far! Mohamed helps very quickly and in detail. Thank you very much for that!

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.08 17:43
Florian is an extremely kind and responsive customer, I have been enjoying the discussion with him regarding our trading journey! Thank you brother for your feedback, wish you all the best!! :)
Jade4588
60
Jade4588 2024.11.05 13:20 
 

This indicator gives profitable signals. Thank you sir for making this indicator!

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.05 22:42
Thank you my friend for the feedback of Bull vs Bear! Happy trading =)
guillaume alary
222
guillaume alary 2024.11.03 18:29 
 

This indicator is by far one of the best available on the platform. Furthermore, given the quality of its signals, the price remains affordable.

Mohamed Hassan
29585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.03 18:31
Wooo! Thank you so much for your feedback Guillaume! Really glad that to hear that you're enjoying Bull vs Bear so far! =)
