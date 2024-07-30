Trend Pulse

4.2

Introducing Trend Pulse, a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse one of the best tools for traders!


Why Choose Trend Pulse?

  • Never lags and never repaints: Signals appear at candle close with precision.
  • 3 different signals: Buy, Sell & Ranging signals. 
  • 6 different trend strength: Strong Buy, Strong Sell, Strong Ranging, Neutral, Aggressive Sell, Aggressive Buy.
  • Smart Ranging Period Detection: Ranging periods are automatically shown in real-time when the market is moving sideways.
  • Complete Trend Screener Dashboard: Unlimited symbols can be added to visually see the trend on each timeframe from M1 to Monthly. The final trend is automatically given to you based on specific calculations.
  • Perfect combination with any indicators: Are you using an indicator that you really like? Before entering your trade, double check with Trend Pulse to make sure that you're on the right side of the trend!
  • Aggressive Trend Alerts: When a symbol becomes in an aggressive trend, you automatically get an alert! 

Visual Features

  • Buy Arrows, Sell Arrows & Ranging Marks are visually shown with a shiny effect. Colors can be changed to your liking. 
  • Trend Dashboard Panel can be moved anywhere in your chart. You can add unlimited symbols with their prefix/suffix.
  • Symbols & Timeframes are clickable to easily switch between them.
  • Any timeframe can be turned on/off through the inputs.

Push Notifications

  • Terminal/Alert notification
  • Phone Push notification
  • Email notification
Reviews 9
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:44 
 

An interesting indicator with wide possibilities. Well done.

ninadnaik25
279
ninadnaik25 2024.08.15 11:59 
 

One of the most amazing indicator's from Mo, as have been his other indicators and EAs. Nice indicator with different settings to play around and test. The best part is the Summary it provides. Top work Mo :) Mo is always available to answer any related queries, ever so patient.

cam028
6492
cam028 2024.08.03 04:10 
 

great product made my money back from purchasing product on my first trade , Also fast customer service

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Jun Ito
703
Jun Ito 2025.01.05 07:32 
 

How can I win this?

MMrai
167
MMrai 2024.12.04 23:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.06 22:41
Wow! Thank you so much for your kind feedback regarding Trend Pulse! Glad to hear that you like this indicator my friend! It's indeed an indispensable tool for traders such as yourself! Happy trading =)
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
3122
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2024.11.26 05:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.28 15:56
Thank you so much my dear friend Florian!!!
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2024.11.24 23:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.25 17:48
Thank you so much my friend for your feedback! Kindly check your private messages, I have sent you the PDF strategy and documentation :)
Bao Long Nguyen
189
Bao Long Nguyen 2024.08.30 08:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.30 08:43
Dear Bao, I replied to you in private! Thank you for your support!!
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:44 
 

An interesting indicator with wide possibilities. Well done.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.20 18:20
Thank you so much for your feedback Dany =) Glad to know that you like Trend Pulse!
ninadnaik25
279
ninadnaik25 2024.08.15 11:59 
 

One of the most amazing indicator's from Mo, as have been his other indicators and EAs. Nice indicator with different settings to play around and test. The best part is the Summary it provides. Top work Mo :) Mo is always available to answer any related queries, ever so patient.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.15 17:01
Thank you so much dear Ninad for always sticking with my work and always supporting me! You're the best and you know it =)!!
cam028
6492
cam028 2024.08.03 04:10 
 

great product made my money back from purchasing product on my first trade , Also fast customer service

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.03 04:25
Wow!!! Glad to hear that you’re being successful with Trend Pulse. Thank you for your awesome feedback! Happy trading =)
lauro1956
5817
lauro1956 2024.08.01 16:10 
 

Third Indicator I bought from Mr. Hassan Excellent quality all of them

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.01 16:12
You're a legend! Thank you so much for your support brother =)
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