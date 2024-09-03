EA Top G

4.67

After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS!

EA TOP G is a multi-currency expert advisor based on trend following. It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances.

It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely.
It trades an impressive number of 10 forex pairs to provide diversification to your account porfolio.

    The EA can be backtested but the results will not be accurate. The main strategy of the EA relies on scanning each forex pair and avoid trading the ones that are not profitable over a long period of time. When the market is favorable again, it will enable these pairs back. This specific feature cannot be backtested.

      Recommendation with your broker

      • A minimum leverage of: 1:500
      • A minimum deposit of $500 (If you don't have this starting amount, you can contact us and we will give you the link of a regulated broker where you can trade with a CENT account where you can deposit $10)
      • A standard account will work just fine if you don't want to pay the commission on each lot size. The EA is not affected by spreads.
      • Hedge must be accepted with your broker

      Scalper Mode (Risky)

      • Timeframe: M1
      • Settings: Default settings
      • 10 Forex Pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,GBPCAD,EURGBP,NZDUSD,GBPUSD
      • Balance: $3,000 if you want to use all 10 forex pairs for optimal diversification.  
      • News Filter: The robot doesn't need any news filter protection. 
      • One Chart Set Up: Attach the EA to only 1 single chart of EURUSD on the M1 timeframe and it will trade all 17 forex pairs. 
      Default Mode (Stable)
      • Timeframe: M15
      • Settings: Change smart distance mode to signal

        Manual Guide: Click here

        Reviews 41
        Solomon_70
        207
        Solomon_70 2025.11.12 23:50 
         

        Хороший советник,торгует уже две недели пока все нормально, главное следить за рисками, не гнаться за прибылью. Хорошая поддержка.

        Silver Trader
        338
        Silver Trader 2025.03.26 16:27 
         

        One of the best bots in the market!

        rickyvarandani
        49
        rickyvarandani 2025.02.25 11:05 
         

        I am rating all aspects as 5. i loved the Support the dev gave me though i am late to add the review. EA is performing well. DD is negligible. Consistent profits. i started with 500 with 2 pairs as recommended and its doing quite well. 1 feedback i would like to provide is, you should add the commission component to the Take Profit. Currently it has to be calculated manually and added to Take Profit. If you can also add a daily target after which the EA will stop trading that would be great as well

        Recommended products
        The Arrow Scalper
        Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
        1 (2)
        Experts
        Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
        FREE
        Grid Averaging Pro MT4
        Mean Pichponreay
        Experts
        Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
        Implied Trader
        Ciprian Ghebanoaei
        Experts
        Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
        FREE
        PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
        PZ TRADING SLU
        2.73 (41)
        Experts
        This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
        FREE
        Super Gold Scalper EA
        Tran Thanh Tuyen
        Experts
        It's an automated Forex strategy and programmed analytical system that allows you to sit back, relax and simply watch the Robot do its trick. After the parameters, scales and limits of your transactions have been provided by you, the Robot takes over and handles all the trades for you. This permits you to take control while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is especially designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold pairs). It works best with M5 H1 timeframe. The trading
        Euro Gift EurUsd M15
        Marek Kupka
        3 (5)
        Experts
        Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
        FREE
        SnowyOwlFree
        RODION SLOTIN
        3 (2)
        Experts
        The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
        FREE
        Eurusd Auto Trading Bot
        Gabriel Beaird
        4 (2)
        Experts
        Fully Automated And ready just follow the instructions below to see it work right. Enjoy!  MINIMUM ACCOUNT SIZE - $500 RECCOMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE - $1000 For EurUSD Trade On 15M Candle For IG broker  Another broker it works on is OANDA but I run mine on IG Comes ready as is all you need to do is make sure the above is correct and then run it on EUR USD (15M) Goes off of equity in the account I have worked on this EA on and off and now I think it has enough data and backtesting to give to you al
        FREE
        Elite Ranger
        Amirhossein Heydarijokani
        Experts
        No Martingale No Anti-Martingale No Grid No HFT No Doubling Every Position Has its Stoploss  Recommendations for this EA I highly recommend  EURCHF , but also EURJPY and EURCAD currency pairs would have good results. For EURCHF  its recommended to use M30, but M5, M15, H1 are also good timeframes. EA should run on a good  ECN account. Average  Spared  should not be more than 10 points . Zero Stop-Level will work best. Avoid use this EA on brokers that have high dangerous sudden  Slippage. It is
        Taiji
        Shun Qing Qian
        Experts
        The EA does not use Dangerous Methods: No mesh Without averaging No martingale No doubling Minimum deposit for trading 100$ Use accounts with a minimum spread The best timeframe to trade is H1,H4 Best trading pairs: XAUUSD,GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD  Suggest Move_ Set Sl to: true ， Other settings: default Activity price: 299, final price: 1500 Time options.  EA trades 24/7 by default. User may futher define which days of week and hours of day are tradable (" Nontradable hours, space-sep
        Grid Machine
        Ivan Grachev
        4.21 (14)
        Experts
        EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
        FREE
        US30 Quantum EA
        Andreas Smigadis
        Experts
        Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
        CCI and ATR Trader
        Evgeniia Terekhova
        2.33 (3)
        Experts
        Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
        FREE
        Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
        Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
        Experts
        http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
        EA Scalping Expert
        Gerard Valldosera Gomez
        3 (1)
        Experts
        This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
        FREE
        Donar EA
        Walter Ludwig Tengler
        Experts
        Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
        FREE
        MT4 To Excel Interface With Scheduled Export
        Lorenzo Coletta
        Utilities
        New version based on the product: Trade History MT4 To Excel  Hello Traders! I have received many comments on my product " Trade History MT4 To Excel " which I have decided to create a new more complete version based on your suggestions. The result is fantastic, you will not find anything like it anywhere, I know because I have checked :-) WARNING:  To give you an unique product I had to modify the standard mql4 files. Before to run the interface you need to load this file in the directory. You
        AVB Expert
        Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
        Experts
        Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
        FREE
        Oceania Algo
        Armin Heshmat
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
        Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
        Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
        4 (1)
        Experts
        Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
        FREE
        EA AutoGreen
        Agus Wahyu Pratomo
        Experts
        AUTOGREEN EA The AUTOGREEN EA is designed specifically for trading on forex used. This EA use Price action to determine best open position.  My main goal when developing a strategy is long-term growth. See youtube video full:  https://youtu.be/ld_fSZMqZbE See Youtube Video default single entry setup backtesting:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=1s See Youtube video with Recovery Setup backtesting:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=518s It: Trades the ALL MAJOR
        SR Breakout EA MT4
        Timo Roth
        Experts
        SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading pr
        FREE
        Gold Gridscalping MT4
        Yudi Sri Warsito
        4.65 (17)
        Experts
        Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
        FREE
        DAX30 Trading Robot
        Elmira Memish
        2 (1)
        Experts
        DAX30 Trading Robot Robot is designed to trade DAX 30 Index. Optimised .set file can be found in the comments section. Just run the optimised settings on M15 chart and robot will trade for you. You can change the risk% acroding to your risk management rules. The results in the screenshot were acquired with 2%  for each trade. Robot is designed by market cycles of DAX30 Index. You can use it for different timeframes as well. Please do not hesitate to contact for details.
        HitAndRun
        Catalin Zachiu
        Experts
        The system is a combination of two strategies , one complementing the other .Main strategy uses virtual trade lines in order to open it's orders and the other strategy opens one or multiple orders for achieving profit if the price moves out of a predefined range . Virtual trade lines are also based on trade channel , also having the possibility to place trades over or under the computed channel line . The same channel is also used for the second strategy , but other trade conditions are add
        Swiss Ichimoku EA
        Lorenz Hammer
        Experts
        Der Ichimoku EA handelt vollautomatisch  Du bekommst hier einen tollen EA mit extra Zubehör, Kostenlos ! Er verwendet keine gefährlichen Strategien wie Martingale oder Gritter usw. Bei diesem EA kannst du vieles nach deinen Wünschen, oder nach meinem Set einstellen. Zusätzlich hat er einen News Filter, er pausiert die trades während der eingestellten Zeit. Zusätzlich erhöht er auf Wunsch die lots Grösse automatisch. Der Backtest und die trades wurden mit IC Markets gemacht Hebel 1:500 Zero A
        FREE
        Blow your account
        Chathusanka Yamasinghe
        1 (1)
        Experts
        Trading Hours:     useTradingHours = false; - if it is true, the system opens trades only in defined time;     StartTime = "06:00"; - start time of trading;     StopTime = "18:00"; - end time of trading;     GMT_Offset = 0; - GMT offset;mnvnmkvbb Trading Days:     Monday = true;     Tuesday = true;     Wednesday = true;     Thursday = true;     Friday = true;     Saturday = true;     Sunday = true; View settings:     showMenu = true; - if true, EA shows on graph information about open trade
        FREE
        Gold Crazy EA MT4
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Experts
        Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
        Buy Dip
        CODEINVEST S.R.L.
        Experts
        Buy the Dip is an easy way to make money in the crypto and stock market. Welcome to my product page. My name is Paul, I am from Romania and  I am a programmer with more than 10 years coding experience. I worked on many different projects independent and also with different companies. I am a driven, passionate and fair person and I like to focus on results. ROBOT INTRODUCTION By the Dip was especially created for crypto, stock and indexes markets. The principle is pretty simple: when the robot
        Beast Quarter Turn Scalper
        Maxwell Brighton Onyango
        Experts
        The Beast Quarter Turn Scalper is a multi-currency based robot which works with different technical indicators used to get and filter trading signals.  SETUP A brief summary of these inputs is as follows: Comment : The input that holds the name you prefer to attach the positions opened by this EA. Use Risk [YES = USE, NO = DO NOT USED / USE LOT SIZE] : An option to use Risk Lot Size or Fixed Lot Size.  YES means the lot size will be calculated based on the selected risk. Otherwise, the fixed lot
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (16)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.6 (10)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.29 (28)
        Experts
        Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
        Gold Trade Pro
        Profalgo Limited
        4.61 (23)
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
        Blox
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        5 (2)
        Experts
        One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict risk control , making it suitable for both Forex pairs and Gold (XA
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.83 (29)
        Experts
        Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        Experts
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        Javier Gold Scalper V2
        Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
        AW Recovery EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.35 (85)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
        Titan AI 4All
        Amirbehzad Eslami
        Experts
        Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots , combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise. This EA has been trained on high-quality market data , including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets. Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system
        AlphaCore System MT4
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        5 (1)
        Experts
        AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
        DCA CycleMax
        Jin Sangun
        Experts
        Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
        Theranto v3
        Hossein Davarynejad
        Experts
        //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
        Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
        Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
        HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
        Lo Thi Mai Loan
        5 (26)
        Experts
        Flash sale 24 hours - Only $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number
        Pingo AI
        Anastasiya Morozova
        2 (1)
        Experts
        Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
        BlackCat Grid
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        "BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
        CyNera MT4
        Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
        2.81 (16)
        Experts
        CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
        EA Legendary Scalper MT4
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
        Exp TickSniper
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        3.97 (30)
        Experts
        Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
        KonokaSystemNEO
        Nobuyoshi Murase
        1 (1)
        Experts
        KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
        Forex Diamond EA
        Lachezar Krastev
        5 (5)
        Experts
        CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
        AW Double Grids EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.5 (8)
        Experts
        Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
        More from author
        SMC Easy Signal
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.73 (15)
        Indicators
        3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
        Trend Pulse
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.2 (5)
        Indicators
        Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
        Trend Punch
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.79 (24)
        Indicators
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
        EA Iron Machine
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.85 (20)
        Experts
        Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods,
        MBFX Timing
        Mohamed Hassan
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading.  One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing
        Scalper System
        Mohamed Hassan
        Indicators
        2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
        Lux Trend
        Mohamed Hassan
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
        Easy Breakout MT5
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.6 (5)
        Indicators
        After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
        Easy Breakout
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.71 (14)
        Indicators
        After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
        Fx Kenji
        Mohamed Hassan
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
        Break and Retest
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.24 (21)
        Indicators
        This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
        Trend Forecasting
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.76 (17)
        Indicators
        Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
        Bull versus Bear
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.53 (19)
        Indicators
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
        Elliot Wave Impulse
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.33 (6)
        Indicators
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
        EA Interceptor
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.33 (6)
        Experts
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
        Lux Trend MT5
        Mohamed Hassan
        Indicators
        The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
        Trend Swing
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.55 (11)
        Indicators
        This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
        Wick Hunter
        Mohamed Hassan
        Indicators
        After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
        EA Black Lion
        Mohamed Hassan
        5 (4)
        Experts
        Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
        Filter:
        Solomon_70
        207
        Solomon_70 2025.11.12 23:50 
         

        Хороший советник,торгует уже две недели пока все нормально, главное следить за рисками, не гнаться за прибылью. Хорошая поддержка.

        Michael
        920
        Michael 2025.09.26 09:45 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Silver Trader
        338
        Silver Trader 2025.03.26 16:27 
         

        One of the best bots in the market!

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.28 13:51
        Thank you so much for your feedback!
        WORAWUT22092522
        77
        WORAWUT22092522 2025.03.23 08:35 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.25 17:01
        Hello, please check your private messages, thank you!
        rickyvarandani
        49
        rickyvarandani 2025.02.25 11:05 
         

        I am rating all aspects as 5. i loved the Support the dev gave me though i am late to add the review. EA is performing well. DD is negligible. Consistent profits. i started with 500 with 2 pairs as recommended and its doing quite well. 1 feedback i would like to provide is, you should add the commission component to the Take Profit. Currently it has to be calculated manually and added to Take Profit. If you can also add a daily target after which the EA will stop trading that would be great as well

        Dimitrios Katsanos
        63
        Dimitrios Katsanos 2025.02.01 14:08 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        ginger60
        163
        ginger60 2025.01.22 16:53 
         

        the EA generates too much negative float, as was also seen in the seller signal which has now been removed

        Aayush Verma
        135
        Aayush Verma 2025.01.22 04:14 
         

        Initial impression is good, small and consistent profit and author is very helpful, responds quickly with any issue :) I am testing it on demo account.. will keep posting more update on it...

        bogusine sinesen
        22
        bogusine sinesen 2025.01.20 09:54 
         

        Great EA - Could I get the interceptor? :)

        Koenraad Vanhaeren
        3631
        Koenraad Vanhaeren 2024.12.31 01:20 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        FredrikRoj1
        59
        FredrikRoj1 2024.12.13 19:35 
         

        Bought this EA two week ago and it made about 200 euros in pure profit and only 4 euros in swap fee so far 💸 The thing also is that U can change lotsize and TP ( in dollar , Euro ) by yourself to make profit faster 😃

        Brandon Thames
        238
        Brandon Thames 2024.11.07 16:10 
         

        Been running this on a demo for about 2 weeks now, the first couple of days had crazy profits but eventually it slowed down, since I am running it on a demo account I decided to just send it on a $1000 account with all the pairs in scalping mode. The EA trades both sides of the market at the same time, it has a grid aspect to it but it's not your typical grid martingale expert, the gaps between grids are large which I like. It's not going to just place trades recklessly after the position goes red. It's a pretty basic expert but I like it. It always has a running DD which is fine because margin stays at 0 for the most part until the expert attempts to get out of the losing positions.

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.08 16:20
        Thank you very much Brandon for this comprehensive feedback of yours! This really reflects how Top G behaves and I wish you nothing but the best with trading :)
        Chung Fai Jack Yeung
        386
        Chung Fai Jack Yeung 2024.11.02 12:44 
         

        This robot 🤖 is good for trade main 17 pair at the same time. And then keep profit and DD less then 5-10%, very good 👍

        Richirich1k
        651
        Richirich1k 2024.10.24 13:16 
         

        Good EA with multiple currency! Many Trades, and many in profit!

        Pablo Trotta
        105
        Pablo Trotta 2024.10.16 20:42 
         

        Exelente Bot! muy buenas ganancias y gestión de riesgos!

        bilby2200
        90
        bilby2200 2024.10.11 08:18 
         

        I have been using the EA for 2 weeks on a Demo account with all pairs. Finding it Really interesting This is the first time I have used a system that has a Martingale /Hedge system and I have to learn the mental state of drawdowns if I go live. Nonetheless I am sure this is a good product from a First Class Developer- Mohamed. So I will keep testing to see if I can get the results as published

        Bin Amran Aqhmaal
        152
        Bin Amran Aqhmaal 2024.10.09 16:16 
         

        Currently seeing good profits in demo, can I get the free bonus pls? 😙

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.09 16:17
        Glad to know that you like Top G my friend, kindly check your private messages for the BONUS robot!
        Clement Tan
        138
        Clement Tan 2024.10.08 12:15 
         

        This EA strategy looks quite promising and safe. It can generate profit slowly from multiple currency pairs, and the drawdown is also low.

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.09 16:17
        Thank you Clement, highly appreciate it :D
        leoli1234
        40
        leoli1234 2024.10.07 15:38 
         

        Hi, how can I get the EA Interceptor for free after purchase?

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.07 15:51
        Hi, I replied to you in private with your BONUS and instructions included. Kindly check! Thanks :)
        Andrea Sarti
        158
        Andrea Sarti 2024.10.04 14:06 
         

        I bought this EA. After a week, the cost has already been repaid. Great seller support

        Mohamed Hassan
        29973
        Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.06 17:39
        Thank you Andrea for the feedback! Glad to know that you like it!!
        123
        Reply to review