Bull versus Bear

4.53

Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your BONUS for FREE that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear!

Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests. Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence.

Bull vs Bear helps you enter trades during trend pullbacks, making it perfect for both standalone use or as a confluence indicator to support your current trading tools. Its flexibility makes it suitable for any trading style.

Why choose Bull vs Bear?

  • Easy Trend Detection: Quickly identify bullish and bearish trends with clear visual clouds and trend meters, so you always know which side of the trend you're on.
  • No Lag & No Repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals.
  • Automatic Take Profit & Stop Loss: Each signal gives you a smart TP & SL to ensure that you have a strong risk to reward ratio!
  • Built-in Statistics Dashboard: Access key performance metrics, including total profit, success rate, entry prices, take profits, stop losses, and detailed trading session stats.
  • Professional UI Design: The visuals are fully customizable, allowing you to adjust the appearance to match your personal preferences.
  • Alerts Notification: Receive alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss prices directly to your terminal, phone, or even via email!

Setup Recommendation

Recommended timeframes: Any timeframe works but we like to use M15. M5, M30 & H1 are also great choices!
Recommended symbols: The best symbol that we like to use is XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe!

*M30 timeframe for BTCUSD, NAS100 & SPX500.
*Daily timeframe for GBP & JPY pairs.

Manual guide: Click here

After purchase, contact us to get your 3 step-by-step guide videos:
Step 1 - Installation Guide
Step 2 - Inputs Documentation
Step 3 - How to trade with Bull vs Bear


Start making smarter trades today with Bull vs Bear! 

Recensioni 30
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Keegan Kelvin Ellis
185
Keegan Kelvin Ellis 2025.02.24 20:58 
 

Love it. Won’t makes sense more than others I’ve used and it’s basically your best friend for the trading with trends

Chris Cans
30
Chris Cans 2025.02.14 19:30 
 

Nice indicator

