Fx Kenji
- Experts
-
Mohamed HassanHello everyone,
I've been developing expert advisors and indicators for over eight years, and like many traders, I faced the same frustration: manually trading indicators was slow, inconsistent, and easy to miss.
- Version: 26.0
- Updated: 21 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing Fx Kenji, the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy, Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice!
Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality, Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy.
Trading Recommendations
- Minimum balance: $1,000
- Minimum leverage: 1:500
- Account type: ECN if possible. Standard account works
- Symbol: USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD (GBPUSD is also an excellent choice)
- Timeframe: M5
- Settings: Default Settings (The robot uses automatic risk lot size so you don't need to change anything in the inputs)
Excellent. Very profitable for those with patience.