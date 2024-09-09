Mean Reversion Monster MT5
- Experts
-
Scott FredemanI am a developer of Forex Expert Advisors. It is my passion to develop only the BEST trading systems that will help traders profit year after year.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 September 2024
- Activations: 10
MEAN REVERSION MONSTER
This Expert will open trades at a specified distance from the moving average and close trades either when the price reach back to the moving average or at a set Virtual Pips value in the settings. In order to Maximize potential profits additional grid trades are open as the price moves further away from the specified distance in pips from the moving average. There are 3 Grid Levels that can be set to reduce your overall drawdown.
Defaults settings were optimized from 2018 to 2023 using EURUJPY on the H4 timeframe. Many other symbols will work but this symbol performed far better than all 28 Forex symbol throughout 6 years of extensive back testing and optimization.
You can start your account a low starting $400 to $500 balance using a .01 lot size.
This Expert will open trades at a specified distance from the moving average and close trades either when the price reach back to the moving average or at a set Virtual Pips value in the settings. In order to Maximize potential profits additional grid trades are open as the price moves further away from the specified distance in pips from the moving average. There are 3 Grid Levels that can be set to reduce your overall drawdown.
Defaults settings were optimized from 2018 to 2023 using EURUJPY on the H4 timeframe. Many other symbols will work but this symbol performed far better than all 28 Forex symbol throughout 6 years of extensive back testing and optimization.
You can start your account a low starting $400 to $500 balance using a .01 lot size.