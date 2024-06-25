LT Trix MA
- Indicators
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.0
Thiago Duarte , I congratulate you for having made this incredible indicator , it has already saved me from 2- 3 traps on gold . Bravo, it is the best I have in my arsenal . I cannot thank you enough , you restored my faith in coders , You are the best man !!!!!