Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA

🚀 Key Features:

  • Universal Connectivity: Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes .

  • Invisible TP/SL Mode: Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting .

  • Smart Loss Recovery: Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely .

  • Account Protection: Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital .

  • MTF Filter: Verify signals with a higher timeframe to eliminate market noise and false breakouts .

🛠️ Core Parameters & Functions:

  • Trading Mode: Switch between MANUAL MODE (Utility Manager) and INDICATOR MODE (Fully Automated) .

  • Signal Source: Choose SOURCE BUFFER ARROW for indicator lines or SOURCE OBJECT ARROW for physical chart arrows .

  • Signal Customization: Fine-tune trade execution via SignalMode (Current/Next Candle), CheckCandleColor , and max allowed execution seconds .

  • Trade Spacing: Prevent over-trading using the MultipleTrades and MultipleTradeAfterBar spacing filters .

  • Opposite Close: Automatically closes open Sell positions on a fresh Buy signal, and vice versa .

  • Exit Modes: Close trades by fixed price ( BY TP / BY SL ), by time duration ( BY TIME ), or after a specific number of bars ( BY CANDLE ) .

  • Trailing Stop: Lock in running profits dynamically using either Pips-based or USD-amount-based trailing .

  • Smart Re-Entry: Automatically re-enters trades in the same direction after a loss up to a specified maximum limit .

  • Fallback Lot: Automatically downgrades to your base lot size if a recovery trade fails due to low free margin .

  • On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, live-updating HUD displaying real-time stats, current P/L, and account status.

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Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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Shams Universal Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
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Key Features: Universal Connectivity: Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes . Invisible TP/SL Mode: Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting . Smart Loss Recovery: Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely . Account Protection: Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital . MTF Filter: Verify signals with a higher
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