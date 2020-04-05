Onyx Gold X is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for automated XAUUSD trading. The system is built around a structured breakout approach, with additional filters for trend direction, momentum, volatility, price quality, and trade management. Its purpose is to help traders apply a consistent rule-based strategy on gold without relying on emotional manual entries.





The EA focuses on identifying potential breakout opportunities on XAUUSD. Before opening a position, Onyx Gold X can analyze recent market structure, breakout levels, candle body strength, price range, volatility, and the distance of price movement from the breakout zone. This helps the robot avoid many weak or unclear market situations where price action does not meet the selected conditions.





Onyx Gold X includes several confirmation filters that can be adjusted by the user. These include EMA trend filtering, higher-timeframe bias, ADX momentum confirmation, RSI filtering, CCI confirmation, volume filtering, and false-break protection. The trader can enable or disable many of these filters depending on the preferred trading style, broker conditions, and market environment.





The Expert Advisor also contains false-break and breakout-quality logic. Gold can often move aggressively through a level and then reverse quickly. For this reason, Onyx Gold X includes settings designed to check breakout strength, candle close location, rejection wick behavior, retracement behavior, and confirmation after a breakout. These tools are intended to help filter lower-quality entries and give the strategy more structure.





Risk management is one of the most important parts of the EA. Onyx Gold X supports fixed lot trading as well as configurable risk-based position sizing. The robot includes options for protective stop loss, take profit, break-even, trailing stop logic, breakout failure exits, and trend-flip exits. These features allow traders to define how trades should be opened, protected, adjusted, and closed.





The EA offers multiple take-profit methods. Traders can configure targets using risk-to-reward logic, fixed points, ATR-based targets, range projection, breakout structure, swing structure, session range logic, and other exit models. This gives flexibility for different approaches, from more conservative trade management to wider target projection.





Onyx Gold X also includes optional basket and grid-related management tools. These features are configurable and should be used carefully, as gold can be highly volatile. The EA includes settings for grid spacing, maximum grid trades, lot sequence behavior, basket protection, equity protection, margin protection, and recovery-style management. Traders should test these functions thoroughly before using them on a live account.





The robot is designed with adjustable timeframes for several internal indicators, including ATR, ADX, RSI, CCI, EMA, and volume analysis. This allows users to separate the signal timeframe from supporting confirmation timeframes. For example, a trader may choose to generate entries on a lower timeframe while still using higher-timeframe trend confirmation.





Onyx Gold X is intended mainly for traders who want a configurable automated strategy for gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It may be useful for traders who prefer structured entries, filtered breakout conditions, and automated trade management. However, it is important to understand that the EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of future results.





Recommended use:

- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Trading style: Breakout, trend, momentum, and optional grid-based management

- Testing: Strategy Tester and demo account before live use

- Risk approach: Conservative lot sizing and controlled drawdown settings

Text me for the best set files.



Before using Onyx Gold X on a real account, every trader should perform their own backtests and forward tests. Results can vary depending on broker spreads, commission, slippage, execution speed, trading sessions, leverage, account type, and market conditions. Gold is a volatile instrument, and risk should always be managed carefully.





No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk. Onyx Gold X is designed to provide a disciplined automated framework for XAUUSD trading, but the final responsibility for settings, risk level, and account management always belongs to the trader.