Onyx Gold X

Onyx Gold X is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for automated XAUUSD trading. The system is built around a structured breakout approach, with additional filters for trend direction, momentum, volatility, price quality, and trade management. Its purpose is to help traders apply a consistent rule-based strategy on gold without relying on emotional manual entries.

The EA focuses on identifying potential breakout opportunities on XAUUSD. Before opening a position, Onyx Gold X can analyze recent market structure, breakout levels, candle body strength, price range, volatility, and the distance of price movement from the breakout zone. This helps the robot avoid many weak or unclear market situations where price action does not meet the selected conditions.

Onyx Gold X includes several confirmation filters that can be adjusted by the user. These include EMA trend filtering, higher-timeframe bias, ADX momentum confirmation, RSI filtering, CCI confirmation, volume filtering, and false-break protection. The trader can enable or disable many of these filters depending on the preferred trading style, broker conditions, and market environment.

The Expert Advisor also contains false-break and breakout-quality logic. Gold can often move aggressively through a level and then reverse quickly. For this reason, Onyx Gold X includes settings designed to check breakout strength, candle close location, rejection wick behavior, retracement behavior, and confirmation after a breakout. These tools are intended to help filter lower-quality entries and give the strategy more structure.

Risk management is one of the most important parts of the EA. Onyx Gold X supports fixed lot trading as well as configurable risk-based position sizing. The robot includes options for protective stop loss, take profit, break-even, trailing stop logic, breakout failure exits, and trend-flip exits. These features allow traders to define how trades should be opened, protected, adjusted, and closed.

The EA offers multiple take-profit methods. Traders can configure targets using risk-to-reward logic, fixed points, ATR-based targets, range projection, breakout structure, swing structure, session range logic, and other exit models. This gives flexibility for different approaches, from more conservative trade management to wider target projection.

Onyx Gold X also includes optional basket and grid-related management tools. These features are configurable and should be used carefully, as gold can be highly volatile. The EA includes settings for grid spacing, maximum grid trades, lot sequence behavior, basket protection, equity protection, margin protection, and recovery-style management. Traders should test these functions thoroughly before using them on a live account.

The robot is designed with adjustable timeframes for several internal indicators, including ATR, ADX, RSI, CCI, EMA, and volume analysis. This allows users to separate the signal timeframe from supporting confirmation timeframes. For example, a trader may choose to generate entries on a lower timeframe while still using higher-timeframe trend confirmation.

Onyx Gold X is intended mainly for traders who want a configurable automated strategy for gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It may be useful for traders who prefer structured entries, filtered breakout conditions, and automated trade management. However, it is important to understand that the EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of future results.

Recommended use:
- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Trading style: Breakout, trend, momentum, and optional grid-based management
- Testing: Strategy Tester and demo account before live use

- Risk approach: Conservative lot sizing and controlled drawdown settings

Text me for the best set files.


Before using Onyx Gold X on a real account, every trader should perform their own backtests and forward tests. Results can vary depending on broker spreads, commission, slippage, execution speed, trading sessions, leverage, account type, and market conditions. Gold is a volatile instrument, and risk should always be managed carefully.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk. Onyx Gold X is designed to provide a disciplined automated framework for XAUUSD trading, but the final responsibility for settings, risk level, and account management always belongs to the trader.
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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