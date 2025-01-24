Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
- Experts
- Gabriel Oreoluwa James
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence.
Key Features:
- Optimized for GBP/USD: Fine-tuned to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities on the British Pound/Dollar pair.
- Entry Protections:
- Maximum Spread Control to ensure cost-efficient trades.
- Limits on Maximum Open Positions and Lots to prevent overexposure.
- Dynamic Strategy: Utilizes technical indicators like Stochastic, Momentum, and DeMarker for accurate trade entries and exits.
- Risk Management: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and position sizing options to suit individual trading styles.
Why Choose Cable Maverick 2.0?
- Comprehensive Protection: Implements multiple layers of safeguards to protect your trading account.
- Precision Execution: Trades are executed with high accuracy and speed, even under volatile market conditions.
- Adaptability: Ideal for traders aiming to balance risk and reward on GBP/USD, with optimized settings for a $500 initial deposit.