GBot 8G 4G OG

GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it can be adapted to other pairs by adjusting the parameters based on the average movement of the pair.

For those who followed my bot signals over the past few years you will get 16G, 8G and 4G bot algos. You can run 7 activations on one subscriptions. This means you can run five 16G bots, 8G bots, five 4G bots, three 8G bots and two 4G bots or any combination thereof.

Reach out if you need any assistance setting up this bot. Support is 100% free. I can help you setup your VPS, install your files and optimize them to your strategy.

For those not familiar with the popular 16G, 8G and 4G bots this EA file will allow you to choose from 4 different algos. Using a trend and/or reverse trend strategy with under the hood indicators making your job much easier by simply setting your basic parameters as outlined below. These algos have been running successfully publicly and privately for over 2 years. It is only recently they are now available from MQL site.

Contact me for set files on the bots mentioned.

Full parameters to customize to your preferred risk level.

Parameters include:

Magic #

Max Spread

Risk by balance/Fixed lot

Choose the algo to use

Indicator period

Indicator timeframe

Enable/disable trading hours

Enable/disable trading days

Allow buy/sell orders

Allow buy/sell orders at the same time

Max buy/sell orders

Enable basket trading

Basket trading next order distance

Basket order timeframe

Take Profit (in points)

Monetary & Percentage Stop Loss

Stop bot after losses

Trailing Stop

Avg trailing stop value

Avg trailing step value

Set broker commission

Swap fees are auto calculated

Rental Structure: 1 month - $99

3 month - $237 ($79/month)

6 month - $414 ($69/month)

1 year - $600 ($50/month)



