GBot 8G 4G OG

5

GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it can be adapted to other pairs by adjusting the parameters based on the average movement of the pair.

For those who followed my bot signals over the past few years you will get 16G, 8G and 4G bot algos. You can run 7 activations on one subscriptions. This means you can run five 16G bots, 8G bots, five 4G bots, three 8G bots and two 4G bots or any combination thereof. 

Reach out if you need any assistance setting up this bot. Support is 100% free. I can help you setup your VPS, install your files and optimize them to your strategy.

For those not familiar with the popular 16G, 8G and 4G bots this EA file will allow you to choose from 4 different algos. Using a trend and/or reverse trend strategy with under the hood indicators making your job much easier by simply setting your basic parameters as outlined below. These algos have been running successfully publicly and privately for over 2 years. It is only recently they are now available from MQL site.

Contact me for set files on the bots mentioned.

Full parameters to customize to your preferred risk level.

Parameters include:

  • Magic #
  • Max Spread
  • Risk by balance/Fixed lot
  • Choose the algo to use
  • Indicator period
  • Indicator timeframe
  • Enable/disable trading hours
  • Enable/disable trading days
  • Allow buy/sell orders
  • Allow buy/sell orders at the same time
  • Max buy/sell orders
  • Enable basket trading
  • Basket trading next order distance
  • Basket order timeframe
  • Take Profit (in points)
  • Monetary & Percentage Stop Loss
  • Stop bot after losses
  • Trailing Stop
  • Avg trailing stop value
  • Avg trailing step value
  • Set broker commission
  • Swap fees are auto calculated

Rental Structure:

  • 1 month - $99
  • 3 month - $237 ($79/month)
  • 6 month - $414 ($69/month)
  • 1 year - $600 ($50/month)


Reviews 2
LEE WASKEVICH
31
LEE WASKEVICH 2023.01.15 14:54 
 

Easy to use and highly successful bot from an honest and brilliant creator. James is always available with insights and assistance when required. The bot settings allow you to take full control of your risk mgmt style while steadily and slowly making solid gains. 5 stars!!

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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
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Eminent Cynical
25
Eminent Cynical 2023.01.26 17:28 
 

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LEE WASKEVICH
31
LEE WASKEVICH 2023.01.15 14:54 
 

Easy to use and highly successful bot from an honest and brilliant creator. James is always available with insights and assistance when required. The bot settings allow you to take full control of your risk mgmt style while steadily and slowly making solid gains. 5 stars!!

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