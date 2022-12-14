GBot 8G 4G OG
- Experts
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James RogersFor Support Join Discord - https://discord.gg/WE5TvdbMRq
www.easytradingbots.ca
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 January 2023
- Activations: 7
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it can be adapted to other pairs by adjusting the parameters based on the average movement of the pair.
For those who followed my bot signals over the past few years you will get 16G, 8G and 4G bot algos. You can run 7 activations on one subscriptions. This means you can run five 16G bots, 8G bots, five 4G bots, three 8G bots and two 4G bots or any combination thereof.
Reach out if you need any assistance setting up this bot. Support is 100% free. I can help you setup your VPS, install your files and optimize them to your strategy.
For those not familiar with the popular 16G, 8G and 4G bots this EA file will allow you to choose from 4 different algos. Using a trend and/or reverse trend strategy with under the hood indicators making your job much easier by simply setting your basic parameters as outlined below. These algos have been running successfully publicly and privately for over 2 years. It is only recently they are now available from MQL site.
Contact me for set files on the bots mentioned.
Full parameters to customize to your preferred risk level.
Parameters include:
- Magic #
- Max Spread
- Risk by balance/Fixed lot
- Choose the algo to use
- Indicator period
- Indicator timeframe
- Enable/disable trading hours
- Enable/disable trading days
- Allow buy/sell orders
- Allow buy/sell orders at the same time
- Max buy/sell orders
- Enable basket trading
- Basket trading next order distance
- Basket order timeframe
- Take Profit (in points)
- Monetary & Percentage Stop Loss
- Stop bot after losses
- Trailing Stop
- Avg trailing stop value
- Avg trailing step value
- Set broker commission
- Swap fees are auto calculated
Rental Structure:
- 1 month - $99
- 3 month - $237 ($79/month)
- 6 month - $414 ($69/month)
- 1 year - $600 ($50/month)
Easy to use and highly successful bot from an honest and brilliant creator. James is always available with insights and assistance when required. The bot settings allow you to take full control of your risk mgmt style while steadily and slowly making solid gains. 5 stars!!