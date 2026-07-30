Oneway TrendPulse MQL5

Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description

Overview

The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy. It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets.

Core Strategy Logic

Entry Conditions (ALL must be true):

  1. Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend

  2. RSI > Threshold → Confirms momentum strength (not overbought, but showing buying pressure)

  3. No existing position on the same symbol with the EA's magic number

When all conditions are met, the EA opens a single BUY position with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Exit Management (Progressive):

The EA uses a three-stage risk management system:

Stage Profit Level Action
1 Initial entry Sets fixed SL & TP
2 ≥ BreakEvenPips Moves SL to entry price (breakeven)
3 ≥ TrailingStartPips Activates trailing stop with defined distance

This progressive approach protects profits while allowing trades to run.

Key Features

📊 Technical Indicators

  • Fast EMA: Configurable period

  • Slow EMA: Configurable period

  • RSI: Configurable period with adjustable threshold

💰 Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot Size: Configurable

  • Initial Stop Loss: Configurable in pips

  • Initial Take Profit: Configurable in pips

  • Breakeven Activation: After specified profit

  • Trailing Stop: Activates after specified profit, trails by defined distance

🔧 Technical Implementation

  • Uses closed bar data to avoid repainting

  • Auto-detects pip size for 3/5-digit brokers

  • Magic number isolation (prevents conflict with other EAs)

  • Single position per symbol at any time

How It Works

1. On Each Tick:

  • First: Checks and manages any existing open position (breakeven/trailing)

  • Second: Checks for new entry opportunity

2. Position Management Flow:

text

Entry → Fixed SL/TP → Profit reaches BreakEvenPips → SL moves to entry → Profit reaches TrailingStartPips → Trailing stop activates → Price continues up → Trailing follows price up → Price retraces → Trailing stop closes position

3. Risk Control:

  • No averaging or martingale

  • No multiple entries on same symbol

  • Protects profits through breakeven and trailing

  • Fixed risk (defined SL from entry)

Best Use Cases

✅ Suitable For:

  • Trending markets (strong directional moves)

  • Higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily)

  • Major currency pairs with good trending characteristics

  • Low volatility environments (reduces whipsaw)

❌ Not Suitable For:

  • Sideways/Ranging markets (will generate false signals)

  • High volatility news events (whipsaws and slippage)

  • Counter-trend strategies (BUY-only during bear markets)

Performance Characteristics

Aspect Behavior
Win Rate Moderate (trend-followers have lower win rate)
Risk/Reward Fixed ratio based on SL/TP settings
Profit Factor Depends on trend selection quality
Drawdown Limited by trailing stop and breakeven
Trade Frequency Low to moderate (depends on trend persistence)

Customization Options

For Aggressive Trading:

  • Lower RSI threshold

  • Reduce TrailingStartPips

  • Increase Lot Size

For Conservative Trading:

  • Increase RSI threshold

  • Increase BreakEvenPips

  • Reduce Lot Size

For Different Timeframes:

  • Adjust EMA periods based on timeframe

  • Adjust SL/TP based on average daily range (ATR)

Technical Notes

Avoids Repainting:

  • Uses closed bar data → reads completed bar information

  • Prevents signals from changing on the current forming bar

Symbol Compatibility:

  • Auto-adapts to 3-digit (JPY pairs) and 5-digit brokers

  • Works with any symbol supporting EMA and RSI indicators

Trade Management:

  • Trailing stop overrides breakeven (only one active at a time)

  • Prevents moving SL downward (protects profits)

Key Takeaways

Oneway TrendPulse EA is a systematic, trend-following robot that uses EMA crossover for trend identification and RSI for momentum confirmation, with a progressive risk management system that locks in profits through breakeven and trailing stops.

Strengths:

  • Simple, transparent logic

  • Progressive profit protection

  • No over-trading (single position)

  • Customizable parameters

Weaknesses:

  • BUY-only (misses short opportunities)

  • Performs poorly in ranging markets

  • Low win rate (typical of trend-followers)

  • No volatility adjustment (fixed pip values)


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Ruslan Pishun
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Zi Jie Gu
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PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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