Trend Momentum Pro
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 May 2024
- Activations: 5
*OPTIMIZE THIS EA BEFORE TEST, MAKE SURE IT WORKS FOR YOU BEFORE PURCHASE
Once upon a time, in the bustling streets of Wall Street, there existed a sophisticated algorithm known as the "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader. This digital entity was not just any ordinary piece of code; it was equipped with a repertoire of a feed forward neural network that gave it a keen insight into the ever-shifting dynamics of the financial markets.
And so, the tale of the "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader serves as a testament to the power of technology on Wall Street, where algorithms wielded with expertise and precision can unlock the secrets of the market and pave the way to profitability.
Disclaimer:
The above story is fictional and only to show representation of the EA.
I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.