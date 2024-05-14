Trend Momentum Pro

*OPTIMIZE THIS EA BEFORE TEST, MAKE SURE IT WORKS FOR YOU BEFORE PURCHASE

Once upon a time, in the bustling streets of Wall Street, there existed a sophisticated algorithm known as the "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader. This digital entity was not just any ordinary piece of code; it was equipped with a repertoire of a feed forward neural network that gave it a keen insight into the ever-shifting dynamics of the financial markets.


At the core of its decision-making process lay the moving averages (MA) and Feed Forward Neural Network, which acted as its guiding stars in the vast expanse of price movements. With two MAs diligently calculated based on historical data, the Trader could discern the direction of trends amidst the chaos of the market.

But the "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader was not content with merely following trends; it sought to understand the underlying strength of price movements. 

The "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader ventured into the Wall Street realm with a clear mission: to identify optimal entry and exit points for trades. Its algorithms tirelessly analyzed market data, seeking out patterns and trends that signaled promising trading opportunities.

However, the path to success was not without its challenges. Wall Street was a place of constant flux, where fortunes could change in the blink of an eye. Yet, the "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader remained undeterred, adapting to changing market conditions with agility and precision.

With each trade executed, the Trader honed its skills further, learning from both victories and setbacks alike. Over time, it became a formidable force in the world of finance, its strategies finely tuned to capitalize on favorable market conditions while effectively managing risks.

And so, the tale of the "MOMENTUM PRO" Trader serves as a testament to the power of technology on Wall Street, where algorithms wielded with expertise and precision can unlock the secrets of the market and pave the way to profitability.


Disclaimer:

The above story is fictional and only to show representation of the EA. 

I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.
The seller only provides the tool for automated trading, and the buyer assumes full responsibility for its use. The seller does not guarantee the profitability or success of the EA, and any trading decisions made by the EA are at the sole discretion and risk of the buyer.




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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
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Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE TO FIND BEST INPUTS Hey there traders! Want a cutting-edge Expert Advisor for your MT4 platform? Look no further than Evolved Trends! This powerful trading algorithm, created with machine learning technology, focuses on trading GBP/USD on 1 Hour time frames. But hey, feel free to experiment with other assets and time frames for optimization! Just customize the inputs to match your own risk tolerance. With stops based on ATR and the ability to lock in profits and cu
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Indicators
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
High Speed Low Drag
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
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