EA Matsuwa

Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa.

It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period.

Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value.

The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailing stop, basket profit close, order distance pips, and time filter. These functions may allow for greater control over the trading strategy and risk management.

It is interesting to note that the developer plans to release a multi-pair coded EA in the future, which would allow the robot to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously without the need for separate charts. This may provide a more efficient trading solution for users who wish to diversify their portfolio across multiple currencies.

FT data

Matuwa Multi code

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1930083


Default set is optimized.

Time frame M5





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