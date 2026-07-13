Donchian Channels EA MT4

Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT4 is a powerful trading expert advisor designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, utilizing the Donchian Channels indicator to automate trade entries and exits. This EA is perfect for traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency and capitalize on market trends through systematic strategies.

With its advanced algorithms, the Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT4 provides key trading advantages such as precise entry signals and risk management features, allowing users to navigate volatile markets effectively. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this EA can help you achieve consistent results by automating your trading decisions.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core Trading Strategy: Utilizes Donchian Channels for effective trend following and breakout strategies.
  • Supported Timeframes: Compatible with multiple timeframes, allowing traders to select according to their preferences.
  • Risk Management: Features customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop settings for enhanced trade protection.
  • Entry Filters: Incorporates filters for spread, specific trading hours, and news events to optimize entry points.
  • Position Management: Capable of managing multiple positions, accommodating strategies such as hedging and grid trading.
  • Broker Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with various brokers, ensuring reliable performance across different platforms.
  • Real-time Dashboard: Provides a user-friendly dashboard displaying open trades, account equity, and key performance metrics.
  • Alerts: Supports pop-up notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to keep traders informed of market movements.

Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT4 is an essential tool for traders looking to leverage the power of automated trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Experience the benefits of a robust trading strategy with this expert advisor.

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I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

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#tags Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT4, trading, forex, automated trading, expert advisor, MetaTrader 4, risk management, forex strategy, trading signals, market trends, algorithmic trading, trade automation, backtesting, trading alerts, financial markets, forex EA

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
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Introducing the RSI Divergence MT4, a powerful indicator designed to identify trend reversals by analyzing the relationship between price movements and the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Perfect for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process, this tool offers insights into potential buy and sell signals based on divergence patterns. With its ability to detect both bullish and bearish divergences, the RSI Divergence MT4 empowers traders to spot weakening trends and optimize exit str
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Introducing the Ea CloseManager MT5, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify and automate the trade closure process. This powerful tool benefits both manual and automated trading strategies by providing precise control over exit criteria, making it ideal for traders across various levels of expertise. With the Ea CloseManager MT5, users experience significant time savings in trade management and improved risk control. Traders utilizing this EA report enh
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The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
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Biswarup Banerjee
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Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT5, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT5 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
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Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
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Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
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Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
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Biswarup Banerjee
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Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
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Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
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Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
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Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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