News Spike EA Auto Pro

                                                                                                                                                  News Spike EA Pro

Professional Automated Trading for High-Impact Economic News

News Spike EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading scheduled high-impact economic events. It continuously monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar during live trading, prepares the market according to your configuration, executes trades automatically when predefined conditions are met, and manages open positions using advanced risk management tools.

For historical testing, the integrated Historical Event Replay Engine enables accurate Strategy Tester simulations using manually supplied historical event schedules, allowing traders to optimize and validate the same trading methodology before deploying it in live market conditions.

Whether your objective is to automate scheduled news trading, optimize execution speed, or reduce manual intervention during volatile market conditions, News Spike EA Pro provides a complete and configurable framework for professional macroeconomic event trading.

Professional Highlights

🗓️ Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

⚡ High-Impact Economic News Trading

📈 Automatic Pending Order Execution

🖥️ Historical Event Replay Engine

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

📊 Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Position Sizing

🎯 Automatic Break-even Protection

📌 Dynamic Trailing Stop

📉 Spread & Slippage Protection

⏱ Pending Order Expiration

🔄 Fully Configurable Trading Parameters

💻 VPS Ready

🧪 Strategy Tester Compatible

Why News Spike EA Pro?

Unlike conventional news trading Expert Advisors that support only live execution or only historical testing, News Spike EA Pro combines both capabilities within a single integrated trading framework.

Live Trading

Automatically retrieves scheduled events from a Real-Time Economic Calendar and manages the complete execution process according to your predefined settings.

Historical Testing

Uses the Historical Event Replay Engine to reproduce past economic announcements inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester for optimization and validation.

This allows traders to develop, test, optimize, and deploy a consistent trading methodology without changing workflows between historical testing and live execution.

Professional Trading Workflow

## 🧪 Ready-To-Use Backtesting Strings (UTC=0)
To help you get started with the Strategy Tester immediately, here are the audited, chronologically verified high-impact historical schedules (NFP, CPI, FOMC) in UTC=0.
⚠️ Important Backtesting Note: Remember to manually shift these times to match your specific broker's server time offset (e.g., add +2 hours if your broker is GMT+2) inside your Strategy Tester settings!
## 📅 2023 – 2024 Historical String:

2023-01-06 13:30;2023-01-12 13:30;2023-02-01 19:00;2023-02-03 13:30;2023-02-14 13:30;2023-03-10 13:30;2023-03-14 13:30;2023-03-22 18:00;2023-04-07 12:30;2023-04-12 12:30;2023-05-03 18:00;2023-05-05 12:30;2023-05-10 12:30;2023-06-02 12:30;2023-06-13 12:30;2023-06-14 18:00;2023-07-07 12:30;2023-07-12 12:30;2023-07-26 18:00;2023-08-04 12:30;2023-08-10 12:30;2023-09-01 12:30;2023-09-13 12:30;2023-09-20 18:00;2023-10-06 12:30;2023-10-12 12:30;2023-11-01 18:00;2023-11-03 12:30;2023-11-14 13:30;2023-12-08 13:30;2023-12-12 13:30;2023-12-13 19:00;2024-01-05 13:30;2024-01-11 13:30;2024-01-31 19:00;2024-02-02 13:30;2024-02-13 13:30;2024-03-08 13:30;2024-03-12 13:30;2024-03-20 18:00;2024-04-05 12:30;2024-04-10 12:30;2024-05-01 18:00;2024-05-03 12:30;2024-05-15 12:30;2024-06-07 12:30;2024-06-12 12:30;2024-06-12 18:00;2024-07-05 12:30;2024-07-11 12:30;2024-07-31 18:00;2024-08-02 12:30;2024-08-14 12:30;2024-09-06 12:30;2024-09-11 12:30;2024-09-18 18:00;2024-10-04 12:30;2024-10-10 12:30;2024-11-01 12:30;2024-11-07 19:00;2024-11-13 13:30;2024-12-06 13:30;2024-12-11 13:30;2024-12-18 19:00

## 📅 2025 – 2026 (Up to Today) Historical String:

2025-01-10 13:30;2025-01-15 13:30;2025-01-29 19:00;2025-02-07 13:30;2025-02-12 13:30;2025-03-07 13:30;2025-03-12 13:30;2025-03-19 18:00;2025-04-04 12:30;2025-04-10 12:30;2025-05-02 12:30;2025-05-07 18:00;2025-05-13 12:30;2025-06-06 12:30;2025-06-11 12:30;2025-06-18 18:00;2025-07-03 12:30;2025-07-11 12:30;2025-07-30 18:00;2025-08-01 12:30;2025-08-13 12:30;2025-09-05 12:30;2025-09-11 12:30;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-10-03 12:30;2025-10-10 12:30;2025-10-29 18:00;2025-11-07 13:30;2025-11-13 13:30;2025-12-10 19:00;2025-12-11 13:30;2025-12-16 13:30;2026-01-09 13:30;2026-01-13 13:30;2026-01-28 19:00;2026-02-13 13:30;2026-03-06 13:30;2026-03-11 13:30;2026-03-18 18:00;2026-04-03 12:30;2026-04-10 12:30;2026-04-29 18:00;2026-05-08 12:30;2026-05-13 12:30;2026-06-05 12:30;2026-06-10 12:30;2026-06-17 18:00;2026-07-02 12:30;2026-07-10 12:30;2026-07-14 12:30

Live Trading

Start Expert Advisor │ ▼ Connect to Real-Time Economic Calendar │ ▼ Monitor High-Impact News Events │ ▼ Wait for User-Defined Activation Time │ ▼ Prepare Pending Orders │ ▼ Execute Strategy │ ▼ Manage Position │ ▼ Close Trade │ ▼ Monitor Next Scheduled Event

Historical Backtesting

Load Historical Price Data │ ▼ Paste Historical Event Schedule │ ▼ Run Strategy Tester │ ▼ Replay Historical News Events │ ▼ Analyze Performance │ ▼ Optimize Parameters │ ▼ Deploy to Live Trading

Technical Features

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Automatic Real-Time Economic Calendar monitoring

  • Automatic event recognition

  • Configurable activation timing

  • Scheduled event filtering

  • Automatic synchronization during live trading

Historical Event Replay Engine

  • Historical event schedule support

  • Accurate Strategy Tester replay

  • Repeatable optimization

  • Historical strategy validation

  • Consistent testing workflow

Trade Execution

  • Buy Stop pending orders

  • Sell Stop pending orders

  • Configurable pending order distance

  • Automatic order placement

  • Automatic pending order cancellation

  • Pending order expiration

  • Trading window control

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Spread Filter

  • Slippage Protection

  • Magic Number Filtering

Platform Compatibility

  • ECN Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Hedging Accounts

  • VPS Compatible

  • Low Latency Execution

  • Strategy Tester Compatible

Supported High-Impact Economic Events
Economic Event Supported
Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Core CPI
Producer Price Index (PPI)
FOMC Statement
Federal Funds Rate Decision
GDP
Retail Sales
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)
ADP Employment
ISM Manufacturing PMI
ISM Services PMI
Unemployment Rate
Average Hourly Earnings
Complete Input Guide

News Settings

Parameter Description
News Source                Real-Time Economic Calendar
Event Schedule Historical replay schedule for Strategy Tester
Activation Time Time before the event to prepare trading
Event Filter Select qualifying economic events

Trade Execution

Parameter Description
Pending Distance         Distance for pending orders
Pending Expiration         Automatically remove unused pending orders
Maximum Spread         Prevent execution during excessive spreads
Slippage         Maximum acceptable execution slippage

Risk Management

Parameter Description
Fixed Lot   Constant lot size
Risk Percentage   Dynamic position sizing based on account risk
Stop Loss   Initial protection level
Take Profit   Target level
Break-even   Automatic stop movement
Trailing Stop   Dynamic profit protection
Recommended Settings

Conservative

  • Risk: 0.5%

  • Spread Filter: Strict

  • Break-even: Enabled

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • ECN Broker Recommended

Moderate

  • Risk: 1%

  • Standard Spread Filter

  • Break-even Enabled

  • Trailing Stop Enabled

Aggressive

  • Risk: 2%

  • Wider Pending Distance

  • Optimized for experienced traders

  • VPS Strongly Recommended

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes. During live trading, the EA monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar, prepares trades, executes according to your settings, and manages open positions automatically.

Can the EA be backtested?

Yes. The Historical Event Replay Engine allows historical news events to be replayed inside the Strategy Tester.

Does it use Martingale?

No.

Does it use Grid Trading?

No.

Does it support Risk Percentage?

Yes.

Does it support Fixed Lot Size?

Yes.

Can it be used on Gold?

Yes. The EA can be configured for Gold, Forex, and other supported instruments.

Is VPS recommended?

Yes. A low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal execution during high-impact news events.

Does it require manual news entry?

No for live trading. Historical schedules are only required when using the Strategy Tester.

Broker & VPS Recommendations

Recommended Broker Features

  • ECN or Raw Spread Account

  • Low Latency Execution

  • Stable Pricing During News

  • Hedging Support

  • Reliable Order Execution

VPS Recommendations

  • 24/7 Operation

  • Low Network Latency

  • Stable Internet Connection

  • Close proximity to broker servers

Version History

Version 1.00

  • Initial Release

  • Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

  • Historical Event Replay Engine

  • Automatic Pending Order Execution

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot Mode

  • Break-even Protection

  • Trailing Stop

  • Spread Filter

  • Slippage Protection

  • Strategy Tester Compatibility

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High-impact economic events can result in increased market volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid price movements. Past performance, historical testing, or optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring the Expert Advisor is configured according to their trading objectives and broker conditions.

Support & Contact

For product support, technical questions, feature requests, or assistance with installation and configuration, please contact us through the MQL5 Messaging System

Product support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 Messaging System and the Product Comments section. 

Support includes:

  • Installation Assistance

  • Configuration Guidance

  • Input Parameter Explanation

  • Product Updates

  • Bug Reports

  • General Technical Support

News Spike EA Pro provides a professional framework for automated trading around scheduled high-impact economic events by combining real-time event monitoring, historical replay, configurable execution, and comprehensive risk management within a single Expert Advisor.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
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4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
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AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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