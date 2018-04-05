MartingaleCandle

Martingale Candle EA is a simple martingale EA based on candlestick and price only(Ask/Bid). The EA has Stop Loss and Take profits levels to reduce risk and to manage funds. Martingale strategies are high risk strategies used and this EA use these strategies in a better low risk because of its smaller Stop loss to Take profit. With this EA you simply attach on your chart and it does all. You are advised not to interfere with the bot so as to maintain its accuracy. You can trade PERSONAL or PROP FRIMS accounts which accepts martingale strategies.

FEATURES

Minimum Deposit: $1000(For personal account and 100K for Prop Firms)

Settings:

- Recommended Pair: EURUSD

- Time frame: H1

- Adjustable: Lots: 0.01

- Lots Multiplier: 2.0

- Stop Loss: 200 points

- Take Profit: 350 points

- Candle ID: 2


Note: These tests were conducted from January 2023 since these strategies are subject to change…..

Get MT4 Version Here

Before you think of using any martingale strategies you should bare in mind with risks involved and adhere to settings provided by developer to maintain accuracy.

If you have any questions before you trade with this bot you can message me 


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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Experts
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Experts
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