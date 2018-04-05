Portfolio GBPUSD

GBP Portfolio EA is a Fully Automated Trading System that works on any session and trade only one pair(GBPUSD)

Оnly 10 Copies available at $87! Next Price --> $199

The EA Does NOT use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for GBPUSD H1 Only

The EA has 56 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss using reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will trail it until a reverse signal is detected. The EA works on GBPUSD on H1 only do not trade other pairs. and profit tracking.





GBP Portfolio uses a number of advanced Strategies and different degrees of protection to determine the most accurate entry and exit points, so the win rate is fair.

Each trade is protected against slippage, spreads and bad broker conditions.





You can also contact me personally for more recommendations.



Requirements



Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H1;

The EA can be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good ECN broker;

I advise using a good ECN broker; The advisor must work continuously for best performance, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;

EA uses fixed lot size calculation.

Has Base Magic Number

You can select Maximum Number of trades to be traded. I recommend 1-3 Only



