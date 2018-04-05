Portfolio GBPUSD

GBP Portfolio EA is a Fully Automated Trading System that works on any session and trade only one pair(GBPUSD)

Оnly 10 Copies available at $87!

Next Price --> $199

The EA Does NOT use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for GBPUSD H1 Only 

The EA has 56 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss using reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will trail it until a reverse signal is detected. The EA works on GBPUSD on H1 only do not trade other pairs. and profit tracking. 


GBP Portfolio uses a number of advanced Strategies and different degrees of protection to determine the most accurate entry and exit points, so the win rate is fair.

Each trade is protected against slippage, spreads and bad broker conditions.


You can also contact me personally for more recommendations.

Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1;
  • The EA can be sensitive to spread and slippage.   I advise using a good ECN broker;
  • The advisor must work continuously for best performance, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;
  • EA uses fixed lot size calculation.
  • Has Base Magic Number 
  • You can select Maximum Number of trades to be traded. I recommend 1-3 Only  


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (1)
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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
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