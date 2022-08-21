Spot Detector
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Top indicator for MT5 providing accurate signals to enter Trades.
This Indicator will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade by giving alerts to buy or sell. Mainly was created to target Volatility Index on Deriv broker however, the Spot Detector Arrow Indicator can be applied to any financial assets(Forex, Crypto, Indices, Volatilities) on MT5 Brokers.
HOW TO BUY
- Wait for signal
- Alert to Buy will be sent to your MT5 Terminal
- Blue arrow facing up will be placed on chart
- Once appear, wait for candle to close
- OPEN your BUY trade on the next candle
HOW TO SELL
- Wait for signal
- Alert to Sell will be sent to your MT5 Terminal
- Gold arrow facing down will be placed on chart
- Once appear, wait for candle to close
- OPEN your SELL trade on the next candle
This indicator can trade any Timeframe. You simply have to target less pips if you using Lower TF and target more pips when trading High TF
Once you purchase you can message me for any help need.