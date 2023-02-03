Volatility Crasher
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Volatility Crusher Indicator is a Non-Lag MT5 indicator which detect trades on any time frame. The indicator has alerts to buy and sell once a trade has been detected. It will also send pop-up signal to your mobile phone and you can trade anywhere you are with your phone while its generating signals for you on PC connected to VPS. Its recommended on m5 to h4 time frame on any pair on Deriv MT5 Broker.
Pairs recommended:
Volatility Index 10,
Volatility Index 25,
Volatility Index 100
Volatility Index 75,
Boom and Crash.
Timeframe: M5 to H4