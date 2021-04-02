Big Trend Catcher
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 10 April 2021
Expert description
The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value.
The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets,
keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames.
Recommendations for use
The EA working time frames are M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
I recommend that you work on D1, since the inputs of the Expert Advisor will be the most effective with relatively low risks.
We recommend using a robot on index CFDs, in particular, the EA shows good results on NASDAQ futures
We recommend using a volume step (InpVolumeStep) 0.01 for a smooth increase in position volumes
We recommend using a small amount of profit for fixing (InpMinimumProfit) to constantly update the used volumes and increase the position
The recommendation to reduce the risk is to increase the value of the volume ratio (InpLongCoefficient and InpShortCoefficient), the larger it is, the less volume will be involved and less drawdowns will be felt. The lower the value is set, the more the volume used will change.
Set all parameters depending on the asset you are going to work on
It is not recommended to use an Expert Advisor at forex due to the "eternal sideways trend"
We do not recommend using short positions (InpUseShort) when trading stocks, commodities and indices
Parameter Description
Volume config
InpLongCoefficient - Coefficient for calculating the used volume for long positions
InpShortCoefficient - Coefficient for calculating the used volume for short positions
InpVolumeStep - Usable volume step
InpMinimumVolume - Minimum used volume
InpMaximumVolume - Maximum usable volume
InpMinimumProfit - The minimum required profit, at which profit is fixed and a new position is opened in the same direction, is indicated in the profit value
InpUseIntegerVolume - Using integer volume
Position config
InpUseLong - Allowing to use long positions (if false, the EA will not be allowed to open long positions)
InpUseShort - Allowing the use of short positions (if false, the EA will not be allowed to open short positions), we recommend disabling this parameter when working with indices and stocks
Time config
InpWorkedHourForD1 - The hour at which the algorithm is processed on the D1 time frame
MA config
MovingPeriod - Moving Average period
MovingShift - Moving Average shift
InpMACoefficient - Coefficient of price deviation from Moving Average at which a position will be opened
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