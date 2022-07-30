VixRobot Deriv
- Experts
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- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 30 July 2022
- Activations: 20
VixAlgo is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Volatility 75 Index offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA will spot entries when the conditions are met. It is based on Candle Breakout on Support or Resistance level and also is incorporated with Envelopes price Break Strategy. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size or can can be also changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it make sure all trades. The bot will also draw arrows on chart when a trade is opened and also give alerts.
Features
- NO DLL
- VPS RECOMMENDED
- Support MQL5 VPS
- Has Take Profit
- Has Stop Loss at 0 by default
- Adjustable Lot size
- Customize chart color or background using EA
- More than 50 Activations
Pairs Recommended: Volatility 75 Index ONLY
Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4
You can send me a message after purchase for more assistance