Оnly 5 Copies available at $90! Next Price --> $149

The EA Does NOT use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for EURUSD Only

The EA has 6 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss and also may use reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will close on TP/SL or reverse signal. The EA works on EURUSD on H1 only do not trade other pairs.





Portfolio EURUSD uses a number of advanced Strategies and different degrees of protection to determine the most accurate entry and exit points, so the win rate is fair.

Each trade is protected against slippage, spreads and bad broker conditions and has Stoploss and Takeprofit levels





You can also contact me personally for more recommendations.



Requirements



Supported currency pairs: EUR USD

Timeframe: H1;

The EA can be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good ECN broker;

I advise using a good ECN broker; The advisor must work continuously for best performance, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;

EA uses fixed lot size calculation.

Has Base Magic Number

You can select Maximum Number of trades to be traded.



