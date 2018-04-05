Gold Parot
- Experts
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- Version: 3.3
- Activations: 5
Gold Parot EA is fully automated EA for trading Gold or XAUUSD pair. The EA uses reverse trade mode on opposite signals. It confirms with some momentum indicators to enter and exit trades. It does not use any risky strategies like grid or martingale.
Recommendations:
- Trade GOLD/XAUUSD pair on H1 timeframe Only
- You can start to trade with $500 Minimum initial Deposit
- The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more
- VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.
- OTHER PAIRS: GBPUSD, AUDJPY, USDCHF H1 Timeframe
Parameters:
- Lots = 0.01 minimum
- Stoploss = 0 pips.
- Takeprofit = 0 pips
- Momentum = 43
- Momentum Level = 101
- FastMA = 17
- SlowMA = 19
- RSI = 42
- RSI Level = 48