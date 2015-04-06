Extreme Turns

Extreme Turn is the advanced grid system which use Bars to find trading opportunities. The EA will maintain lot size based on risk percentage which means all trades will maintain same lot size on every grid opened. The system use real market mechanism to its advantage to make profit. The system will identify trades slowly based on market conditions

Pairs Supported: Multi-Currency

Recommended pairs: GOLD/XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, USDJPY

Recommended timeframe: M1-H1.

Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe: Trade any TF
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest performance
  • Very easy to use: just attach on charts and wait for trades

How to install

  • The EA must be installed in your Expert Folder on your MT4 and it must be attached to every chart you want to trade
  • Trade any pair but use recommended if not sure
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

  • Any Account Type
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. 
  • Good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

MM & Risk settings

  • Lots - EA use lots based on RISK Percentage(0.5 means 0.5%) The EA will calculate risk percent automatically for you based on the % used. 1 on lot means 1% 
  • TP Pips - Fixed Take Profit Level(20 pips default).
  • TimeFrame: Select TF or leave as 0
  • Start Trade Time: Time on which EA will start trading
  • End Trade Time: Time on which EA will stop trading
  • Maximum Trades - Maximum Trades allowed in grid

Others

  • Trade Comment - comment for orders
  • Magic ID: 12232
  • Panel Info - True/False  Info-panel
  • Text color: Text Color on Panel
  • InfoDataColor: Color for headings and amounts on panel
  • FonColor: Panel background


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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